Rev. Richard Klingeisen Debuts New Website & Interview In Support of His Favorite Causes, Anticipates Annual "Winterfest"

"How do we not just think about ourselves, but think about the call to love our neighbor and to care for the poor in the world?" -Rev. Richard Klingeisen

Rev. Richard Klingeisen is known for many things, not the least of which is his celebrated charity work. He is a longtime supporter and promoter of many causes, such as Cross Catholic Outreach, St Gianna Molla Guild, Food for the Poor and, of course, Catholic Schools. Of his involvement with Catholic schools, he has placed great emphasis on the youth's relationship with God. "We encourage them to develop a healthy, real understanding that friendship with God has a very positive impact in their life in terms of decisions they make about life, things they choose to do or not to do, and a culture that seems to be losing sense of direction in terms of some of the things that they get involved with today — alcohol, or drugs, or pornography — and those issues, especially when you get a little bit older." He continues, explaining: "I'm dealing mostly with high school or grade school kids, but we know that some of them, they've probably been experimenting with alcohol or maybe even some drugs and I'm trying [to help them] to understand that our faith, our call to live our 'faith lives', doesn't call us in that direction, and it just leads to a lot of difficulties in life. So, I try to encourage them to make good decisions and ask themselves, what is the will of God for me today? What does God want me to do, as they understand the words of sacred scripture, as they understand the relationship with God."

There's little doubt that spiritual, physical, and mental health are all vital needs for a person or community to be happy. In Green Bay, Wisconsin, Rev. Richard Klingeisen has worked individually and with a variety of well-respected, established organizations to help answer the call in these spaces. This hasn't gone unnoticed, with Rev. Klingeisen winning acclaim from various sources throughout his esteemed career. Currently, his parish and community at large are looking forward to their annual Winterfest, which occurs every February and involves wholesome events and values in line with Fr. Klingeisen's strong message.

