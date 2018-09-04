Reval, an ION Treasury solution, earns award from Fides for Best Treasury Management System (TMS) Partner

NEW YORK and ZURICH, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities and treasury management, today announced that Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multi-bank connectivity and communications, has recognized Reval in the category of treasury management systems (TMS) as "Best TMS Partner 2017." Reval is a global SaaS solution for treasury and risk management in the ION Treasury portfolio.

Providing the industry's largest bank connectivity network, Fides helps thousands of active clients communicate with more than 10,000 banks in 170 countries. Reval's partner award from Fides is the culmination of a fruitful relationship between Fides and Reval spanning nearly seven years. The partnership enhances global multi-banking connectivity and straight-through processing (STP) for clients who operate sophisticated, international corporate treasuries and require their treasury management systems to interface directly with financial institutions.

Simon Kaufmann, Head of Client Relations and Marketing at Fides, said, "The Fides partnership with Reval makes it easy and effective for companies on Reval's platform to connect with any bank, any time, and not worry about multiple file formats and interfaces. We look forward to many more years of collaboration with the team at ION Treasury to make multi-banking connectivity a reality for clients in any industry, around the world."

Reval clients such as UPS (United Parcel Service) have tapped the Fides-Reval partnership to achieve close to real-time cash visibility, strengthen cash positioning, and streamline global bank messaging and payments processing—from any institution, without leaving the Reval environment. Clients can avoid the cost and complexity of connecting to multiple bank interfaces independently, regardless of channel—SWIFT, EBICS, SFTP or any alternative network—and take full advantage of the Fides solution to access mission-critical account data from their desks.

Jim Gilbert, Head of Client Management and Alliances for ION Treasury, said, "We are delighted to earn the Best TMS Partner award from Fides and continue our work together for global treasury and finance teams. Fides and ION Treasury share a vision and approach for seamless, cost-effective treasury management experiences that deliver critical, secure and accurate multi-bank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities."

Fides recognized Reval at the annual Fides Community Conference on August 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.

ION Treasury serves more than 1,300 clients in more than 30 countries. Market-leading products include City Financials, IT2, ITS, Openlink, Reval, Treasura, and Wallstreet Suite, satisfying the needs of companies of any size, budget, and IT capability.

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporates. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com.

