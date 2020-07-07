Rev.com Appoints Wade Burgess as Chief Revenue Officer

Prior to joining Rev, Burgess spent nearly a decade at LinkedIn, ultimately becoming the global leader of LinkedIn Talent Solutions. During his tenure, Talent Solutions grew annual revenue from less than $50 million to over $3 billion and expanded employee headcount from less than 200 to more than 3,000. As the company's largest line of business, this became an important factor in Microsoft's decision to acquire the company for $26.2 billion.

After LinkedIn, Burgess served as the Chief Executive Officer of Shiftgig, a leading mobile platform connecting businesses with reliable, high-quality workers on-demand. He helped transition the business from a temporary staffing company to a marketplace SaaS platform for gig workers. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President of Sales, Americas at Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation, bringing a digital workforce into organizations to further empower human workers.

Burgess has dedicated his career to energizing the productivity and success of businesses, by bringing cutting-edge technologies and solutions to the market. His appointment supports Rev's strategic priorities and commitment to improving accessibility and productivity for businesses and creating fulfilling remote work opportunities for freelancers.

"We are moving quickly to accelerate growth and become the leading speech-to-text provider for businesses. Wade is a critical addition to round out Rev's executive team and I'm confident that he can address the rapidly changing needs of our customers and increase top-line revenue growth," said Jason Chicola, Rev's CEO & Founder.

As the world's leading English speech-to-text provider, Rev works with businesses across many industries, including media and entertainment, education, legal, market research, technology, marketing and more.

About Rev

Rev is the largest and most popular speech-to-text service in the world, with more than 170,000 customers globally. Recognized widely as the most accurate and fastest service of its kind, Rev helps anyone capture insights from voice, connect with audiences, and turbocharge productivity. Powered by a large and vibrant community of freelancers, Rev uses artificial intelligence tools to turn speech into text at an unparalleled low cost. Learn more at rev.com.

