Revcontent Recognized by GrowFL 2020 as a 'Florida Company to Watch' for Innovation, Growth, and Marketplace Impact

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, leading content discovery platform, was among the first round of the 2020 Florida Companies to Watch finalists recently announced by GrowFL. The awards event - now in its 10th year - honors impressive second-stage companies from throughout the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities, and broadening new industries throughout Florida. Revcontent is honored to be named among some of the fastest-growing, innovative companies in Florida.

Together, the 2020 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Finalists represent nearly 3,000 jobs and generate $670 million in revenue. These companies, all of which are "worth watching," anticipate a growth of 13 percent in revenue and 23 percent in employment by the end of 2020. Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a unique way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes.

"This recognition is a testament to the hardworking Revcontent team and their relentless dedication to innovation and client satisfaction," said Richard Marques, CEO of Revcontent. "We feel honored to be included amongst these companies making a difference in Florida's local business communities."

Over the years, Revcontent has been nominated for a landslide of awards including Advertising Age's Best Places to Work, Florida Trend's Best Places to Work in Florida, and the prestigious Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

"We applaud these first-round finalists who have proved themselves to be stand out companies in the state. They have and continue to demonstrate the resiliency and tenacity that comes along with being an entrepreneur. We know this year hasn't been easy, so we're excited to recognize our state's admirable business owners and their teams. I have a feeling they're just getting started," says Dr. Tom O'Neal, GrowFL Founder.

Companies to Watch was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation as a unique way to recognize and honor second-stage companies that demonstrate high performance in the marketplace with innovative strategies and processes. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities and within the state – thus deeming them "worth watching."

The 2020 honorees will be recognized on Nov. 12, 2020, at 6 p.m. during a live broadcast from Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit https://www.growfl.com/flctw20/about-flctw/.

About Revcontent:

Revcontent is a leading content marketing and discovery platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their revenue, engagement and growth goals. Learn more at revcontent.com.

About GrowFL:

GrowFL is dedicated to support and accelerate the growth of second-stage companies throughout Florida, by providing their leaders focused, efficient, and timely access to resources they deem important, such as connections with other second-stage company leaders, and to professional organizations whose expertise, experience, and products lead to the second-stage company's continued growth and prosperity resulting in diversification and growth of Florida's economy. Second-stage growth companies have at least 10 employees and a $1 million in revenue and possess an intent and desire to grow beyond second stage. Website: http://www.growfl.com

About the Edward Lowe Foundation:

Established in 1985, the Edward Lowe Foundation is a national, nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurship through research, recognition and educational programs, which are delivered through entrepreneur support organizations (ESOs). The foundation focuses on second-stage companies — those that have moved beyond the startup phase and seek significant, steady growth. In addition, the foundation has a second mission of land stewardship and is committed to preserving the natural resources and historically significant structures at Big Rock Valley, its 2,000-acre home in southwest Michigan. Website: https://edwardlowe.org/

Contact:

Katherine McDermott

Revcontent

813-447-9755

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Revcontent