Revealing Interviews with Music Industry Executives, Artists, Producers on The Music Makers, Music Podcast with Industry Insights, Guidance, Behind-the-Scenes Stories

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Music Makers, the recently new music interview podcast series, premiered March 27th, featuring revealing interviews on the inner workings of the music industry with some of the most influential professionals in the world. The Music Makers goes deep into the psyches of artists, producers, songwriters, recording engineers, managers, industry executives, and more to give listeners insight, education, and inspiration.

Clive Davis The Music Makers podcast

The Music Makers is hosted by Andy Kushner, CEO of award-winning event entertainment company Kushner Entertainment and host of the popular The Wedding Biz podcast (300K+ downloads) featuring business-transforming conversations with event industry icons. Kushner's intimate and engaging interview style elicits fascinating, behind-the-scenes stories from interviewees who appreciate his knowledge, passion, and compelling questions.

"It was sheer pleasure speaking with Andy, whose relaxed style and keen sense of humor helped to jostle my brain and revisit many of my 45 years of experiences in the world of recording." Said Greg Calbi, celebrity Mastering Engineer with SterlingSound.

"Andy has a style of interviewing that is not only inviting but also inclusive. He captures the essence of what he is asking through carefully worded, thoughtful, and thought out questions. It actually didn't feel like I was being interviewed - it felt more like a cool dialogue between two people," said Jeff Coffin, celebrity saxophonist.

Recent interviews of The Music Makers feature:

Clive Davis ( Whitney Houston , Barry Manilow , Aretha Franklin , Bruce Springsteen ) relating how he identified and helped develop superstar recording artists).

( , , , ) relating how he identified and helped develop superstar recording artists). Country Music Producer and former major label present Tony Brown ( George Strait , Reba McEntire , Wynonna, Trisha Yearwood ) discussing behind-the-scene stories of the making of over 100 #1 hit songs.

( , , Wynonna, ) discussing behind-the-scene stories of the making of over 100 #1 hit songs. Greg Calbi ( John Lennon , David Bowie , Paul Simon , Lady Gaga, John Mayer ) revealing his strategies mastering iconic record albums.

( , , , Lady Gaga, ) revealing his strategies mastering iconic record albums. Celebrity Vocal Teacher William Riley ( Celine Dion , Whitney Houston , Stevie Wonder , Bradley Cooper , President Bill Clinton ) revealing vocal techniques.

( , , , , President ) revealing vocal techniques. Lesly Simon ( Garth Brooks , Trisha Yearwood ), GM of Pearl Records , discusses the business behind superstar recording artists.

( , ), GM of , discusses the business behind superstar recording artists. Jeff Coffin ( Dave Matthews Band , Bela Fleck ) shares his approach to playing sax for major artists.

Contact: Andy Kushner, 301-646-5151, [email protected]

SOURCE The Music Makers podcast