Revealing Surprising Trick Shots with Suction Power of Vacuum Cleaner, Bowling YouTuber "SKYtomo" Challenges "Hitachi Cordless Cleaner"

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Appliances, Inc. will release a video on the Hitachi cordless stick vacuum cleaner Hitachi Cordless cleaner on Thursday, November 15.

(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105236/201811130328/_prw_PI1lg_27Yd0o60.JPG)

To test the powerful suction of the Hitachi cordless stick vacuum cleaner, popular bowling video YouTuber "SKYtomo" has been called up to try five "trick shots" using the vacuum cleaner in bowling the ball.

SKYtomo had previously conducted demonstrations of vacuum cleaners picking up bowling balls. But this is the first time that he does not only pick up bowling balls but also tries trick shots by using a vacuum cleaner. For this particular challenge, SKYtomo uses special attachments for the filming in which the vacuum cleaner sucks up a bowling ball with its suction power and he skillfully throws it. He not only gets strikes but also manages a series of high-level trick shots such as snake shots and jumping walls. SKYtomo's execution of awesome techniques is something to watch. He seems determined to let you see for yourself the strong suction power that sucks up a heavy bowling ball -- demonstrating the Hitachi Cordless cleaner's "Amazing Skills in Bowling with Suction Power" in this video footage.

Another video featuring the Hitachi Cordless cleaner's "strong suction power" and "three-dimensional cleaning" is due to be released in late November.

Website (Japanese only)

Brand site of Hitachi Appliances' "Hitachi Cordless cleaner"

https://kadenfan.hitachi.co.jp/clean/lineup/pvbfh900_500/movie/

Image material download URL: http://u0u0.net/NehQ

Video material download URL: http://u0u0.net/Nehq

Video details

Photos from the video:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201811130328?p=images

*The photo material may be used only by newspapers, magazines and TV programs that have received the release.

*If you decide the schedule for publication or broadcasting, please kindly notify it to the contact.

Filming anecdote

- Pulling off the trick with a brilliant shot 10 minutes before the time limit

As shooting time was limited to before and after the business hours at the bowling alley ( from midnight to 8 a.m.), the film-shooting session turned out to be tense. The shooting of the first trick shot, "straight," successfully finished in just 10 minutes. The flying start brought a smile to the faces of SKYtomo and his staff. They struggled a little bit with the second shot but went ahead without great trouble. Then they were made to work hard for a highly difficult trick shot, "chase ball." SKYtomo started rolling the ball at 3 a.m. and tried without success for over an hour until past 4 a.m. They put the attempt off till later and switched to a different shooting session hoping to focus on the unfinished business in the time that remained. They finally got down to another chase-ball try at 7 a.m., just an hour before the time limit for filming. He could not knock down two pins despite repeated tries. Just about when everybody thought the video would end up without a chase-ball scene, SKYtomo brilliantly pulled it off at 7:50 a.m., 10 minutes before the time limit. SKYtomo punched the air naturally and not pretentiously, the director shouted for joy and the staff reacted with a roar and a round of applause.

-Message from SKYtomo

I've engaged in filming bowling in many ways but I never thought I would bowl a ball with a vacuum cleaner. There were many elements that never seemed to work. Since this was the first attempt, there were things that were very challenging and did not go well in training. But I am glad that right on the shooting day I pulled off the shots that I struggled with in training. I do believe that efforts by the staff, director and many other people on the spot have paid off and led to the success. And, above all, the suction power of the vacuum cleaner has been the key.

Profile of SKYtomo

Hails from Okinawa. The pseudonym SKYtomo is a combination of the name of his former beloved cat "Sky" and that of his real first name "Tomohide." He leads a video production/design team named Team HEXA. He has become a popular YouTuber with his fans now totaling 80,000 after posting videos of his bowling skills on YouTube.

(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201811130328-O2-z04D239o)

Product information

Hitachi cordless stick vacuum cleaner

"Hitachi Cordless cleaner PV-BFH900" (open price tag)

(Photo3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105236/201811130328/_prw_PI3lg_2XM5ubBE.png)

High-powered yet cordless, the stick vacuum cleaner "Hitachi Cordless cleaner" PV-BFH900 can serve as your main vacuum cleaner. Used with attached tools, it can clean various places in a three-dimensional way.

Combining with a variety of tools such as "Powerful Smart Head" and "Smart Hose," the vacuum cleaner can clean not only the floor but also high and narrow spaces in a three-dimensional way -- completely sucking in dust from hard-to-reach areas by the walls.

The small, high-powered fan motor X4 generates strong power that enables the product to serve as your main vacuum cleaner despite being cordless. It can be continuously operated for about 40 minutes during a standard operation -- or about 60 minutes if Power Brush is not used.

SOURCE Hitachi Appliances, Inc.