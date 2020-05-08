Revealing the Secrets to Being a Best Place to Work

CBH will be the first to tell you that becoming a Best Place to Work is not an overnight success. It's a long journey to building and creating a company culture that people love and want to be a part of. Companies work for years to create a culture worth talking about and CBH Homes has been doing just that. Working, building, changing, growing, and pushing every year to be a Best Place to Work in Idaho.

Becoming a Best Place to Work is always a priority at CBH. They work hard to go above and beyond to listen, adjust, and ensure their team is loving where they work. "Companies can promote that they're an amazing place to work, but this data-driven recognition is the proof. Honorees are identified based on the results of a confidential employee survey," said Paul Butcher, Co-Owner/Data Guy, POPULUS and Best Places to Work in Idaho .

Corey Barton, Owner/President of CBH Homes says it best, "We are a Best Place to Work because of two things. Gratitude and Hunger. Gratitude because we're so thankful for this opportunity. Hunger because we love, love, LOVE what we do and want to see what's possible."

For the last 10 years, CBH has been participating in the Best Places to Work in Idaho, a third party company who surveys employees on different categories from benefits, environment, management and more. Four of those years, CBH won 1st place in their category. In 2018 CBH moved from the Medium Employer Category (50-100 employees) to the Large Employer Category (100-200 employees). "We were crushed when we got second last year; our first year in the large category," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

Conger reveals the 3 secrets to becoming a Best Place to Work in CBH's blog here , where she states, "At CBH we believe that Love Wins. When you love yourself, your team, your career, your life, you'll bring a completely different passion and energy level to your company."

CBH takes their hiring very seriously with a multi-step process to ensure the applicant will be a good fit. In the video Conger asks, "Who are you hiring? Who are you hanging with all day long? There lies the secret, because you want the right people, with the right energy, the right love, and the right amount of passion."

CBH Homes is committed to being a Best Place to Work for years to come and is proud to have a passionate team of hardworking and humble rockstars. This past year they visited other Best Places to Work winners like Intuit, and were scheduled to tour T-Mobile when COVID hit. They strive to pay it forward and frequently share what makes them a Best Place to Work by giving tours to other companies that are also on the hunt to be a Best Places to Work.

