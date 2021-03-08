Revecore is Eight-Time Winner of Best Places to Work Award

"Despite the challenges, the dedication our employees put forth every day only grew stronger." Tweet this

Best Companies Group (BCG) utilizes a two-part process when evaluating companies to be considered for inclusion on the list. The first part consists of assessing a company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics and is worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and is worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determine the top companies and which companies are included on the list.

"Being named a Best Places to Work is much more than an award and honor for us. It's truly our culture," said Revecore CEO, Mark Talley. "While 2020 was unprecedented for everyone, prioritizing the well-being of our employees was never more important for us. Our employees embraced the transition to a remote-working model with resilience, allowing us to leverage technology to bring us closer as a company."

A total of 30 companies in the medium sized category have been selected as winners of Best Places to Work in Kentucky and are invited to receive their official notification at an awards dinner in June.

"Even with all of the uncertainty over the past year, our leaders and employees have fostered an outstanding collaborative and flexible environment", said Lynette Koenig, Chief People Officer of Revecore. "Despite the challenges, the dedication our employees put forth every day only grew stronger. We are so thankful for their commitment and hard work."

To learn more about why Revecore has earned the Best Places to Work award and see open opportunities, please visit us at bls.revecore.com/careers/

About Revecore

Revecore, through its best-in-class companies BLS|Revecore and MRA|Revecore, is the definitive source for revenue recovery solutions for underpayments and denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. Revecore offers hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. In addition to being ranked Best in KLAS in the Complex Claims segment in the 2021:Best in KLAS Software & Services Report, Revecore holds the distinguished HFMA Peer Review Status for underpayment recovery and complex claims solutions. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com.

SOURCE Revecore

Related Links

www.revecore.com

