Revecore is the Market Leader in New KLAS Performance Report for Complex Claims Services

The report findings are based on feedback gathered from client interviews collected over the last 18 months. As the top performer, Revecore had an overall performance score of 96.5 – the highest score among KLAS rated vendors in Complex Claims.

"We are honored to receive such positive feedback and proud to be recognized for the deep and trusting partnerships that the Revecore team has developed with our clients," said Mark Talley, CEO of Revecore. "Our mission has always been to exceed our customers' expectations and this recognition validates that we are doing just that. Our passionate, dedicated, and client service focused team, fueled by our industry leading proprietary technology positively impacts our clients by substantially increasing their revenue for the services they provide. We are thrilled to contribute to their success and honored to work for true healthcare heroes battling the challenges brought on by COVID-19."

The full report, Complex Claims Services 2020, is available from KLAS Research. For more information on Revecore, please visit www.revecore.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About Revecore

Revecore, through its best-in-class companies BLS|Revecore and MRA|Revecore, is the definitive source for revenue recovery solutions for underpayments and denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident and workers' compensation claims. Revecore offers hospital and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com, www.bls.revecore.com and www.mra.revecore.com.

About MRA|Revecore

Medical Reimbursements of America, a Revecore Company, provides specialty reimbursement solutions that identify and recover additional revenue for hospitals and health systems nationwide. MRA|Revecore's AcciClaim™ solution, led by the industry's leading team of specialized attorneys, revenue cycle experts and account resolution specialists, delivers improved revenue, increased patient satisfaction, and enhanced billing compliance from complex claims related to motor vehicle accidents and workers' compensation injuries. Founded in 1999 and based in Franklin, Tennessee, MRA|Revecore proudly serves as a definitive source for specialty reimbursement services for more than 500 hospitals and health systems nationwide. For more information, please visit www.mra.revecore.com.

