Revegy and FinListics Announce Partnership Alliance

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revegy, a leading provider of account revenue optimization technology, and FinListics, a company that helps B2B sellers analyze and speak to the financial performance of their target customers, announced today their collaboration through a new partnership alliance. This alliance allows the Atlanta-based technology companies to continue to expand market opportunities and increase the value delivered to their clients.

Revegy provides a premier platform for Key Account Management, focused on helping companies optimize revenue growth for their most valuable customers. Best practices in strategic account management require Account Managers to understand their end customer's strategic goals, industry trends, major external and internal forces impacting their customer's business, as well as the customer's financial performance compared to their peers. These insights help the Account Management team identify strategic solutions that align with their customer's needs.

FinListics' ClientIQ platform provides the content and data to accelerate the understanding of those industry insights, financial comparisons and relative value, so the Account Management team can spend more time focused on developing and executing their strategic plan.

"Revegy and FinLisitics are both high growth sales enablement companies in Atlanta, so working together seemed like a natural fit," says Melody Astley, VP of Sales and Strategy for FinListics. "Today, users and organizations expect integration. Sales personnel spend significant time in their CRM systems, so having both companies' technologies integrated on one platform will make their jobs easier and help them reach their targets."

"We are all constantly working to better understand how we can help our clients drive their success through our products and services. With Finlistics we have found a way to leverage partnerships to better understand the clients' needs," adds Mark Kopcha, CEO for Revegy. "At Revegy, we recognize and appreciate the value FinListics brings to those responsible for value-driven sales programs, and we look forward to the benefits our clients will enjoy as a result of this strategic collaboration."

About Revegy

Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account planning, enables companies to visualize what's going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. Closing the gap between CRM and sales methodology programs, Revegy provides powerful visual solutions for account, opportunity and portfolio planning. Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams navigate the maze of changing relationships, competing interests and corporate politics that accompany large accounts. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. More than 30,000 users around the world rely on Revegy to manage nearly $25 billion in revenue. For more information, and to see the way to win, visit revegy.com or follow the company via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FinListics

Operating in more than 32 countries, FinListics Solutions is a B2B sales leadership company that promotes insight-led selling. By providing an end-to-end solution for sellers — combining the education that explains the "how" with the analytics that shows the "how much" — FinListics equips sellers to position their solutions in the terms of the decision maker's bottom line. With decades of experience and expertise, FinListics helps Fortune 500 companies and thousands of sales professionals close larger deals quicker through proven selling techniques, quality sales intelligence, and tools to map their solutions to clients' key financial metrics. Visit finlistics.com for more information.

