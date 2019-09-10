Revel Spirits Bolsters US Availability with Launch of Several New Markets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Spirits continues to expand in the US with the launch of four new markets. Today, consumers in Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C. can now purchase REVEL Avila®, its artisanal, award-winning agave-based spirit. Since the brand's debut in 2018, REVEL has taken the industry by storm, compiling high-profile awards, accolades and even attracting celebrity investors such as Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds. The launch of these four new markets brings the total to seven for Revel Spirits, joining Minnesota, California and New York which are already live with product being poured at upscale bars and on retail shelves.

"Avila is more than just a new agave spirit," said Micah McFarlane, CEO and founder of Revel Spirits. "Avila is the story of the incredible people of Morelos, Mexico, and represents their heritage. From the terroir of Morelos that's unmatched throughout the country, to the care and attention of the agaveros in the fields, and the expertise and precision of our distillers, Avila brings a fresh perspective to the industry. We're humbled by the reaction it's received and thankful for our partners who are helping bring this incredible new spirit to consumers in key markets throughout the US."

Revel Spirits' distribution partners include: Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which supports New York, California and now Nevada; Breakthru Beverage Group, in Delaware, Maryland and D.C.; Fedway Associates, which covers New Jersey; and Johnson Brothers, which focuses on Minnesota.

"In addition to raising visibility for the REVEL brand, we're also on a mission to educate the industry, especially retailers, on how to better engage consumers about the agave spirits category," said Wrennie West, General Manager of Revel Spirits. "Demand is exploding, and there's a real opportunity for them to be stewards for the entire agave spirits category, helping their customers navigate the differences between the likes of tequila, mezcal, sotol and of course, Avila, just as they would when it comes to explaining the differences between varying types of fine wines or other spirits. We're looking forward to serving as a resource for them and supporting sales as we further expand in the US."

Distilled in Morelos, Mexico, Avila must utilize agave grown within the state. REVEL's award-winning Avila is handcrafted using both roasted and steamed piñas of 100% blue weber agave, a process that yields a flavor profile that combines the smoky notes and characteristics of mezcal with that of tequila. The result is something incredibly unique which has won over palates from East to West coast and garnered the brand significant awards from some of the most prestigious industry competitions. REVEL Avila is manufactured and imported exclusively by Revel Spirits.

Sold in upscale bars and liquor stores in Minnesota, California, New York, Nevada, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., REVEL Avila is currently offered in three varieties: blanco, which is immediately bottled after distillation; reposado, which is aged for 12 months in a once-used whisky oak barrel to provide a scotch-like taste; and añejo, a 96-proof spirit that is aged for 24 months in new French oak barrels, taking on the flavors of a cognac.

About Revel Spirits:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Revel Spirits is a manufacturer and importer of artisanal, all-natural Avila, a new category of agave-based spirits produced in the southern Mexican state of Morelos. Revel Spirits' flagship brand, REVEL Avila, is distilled in Morelos, using only 100% pure Blue Weber agave grown in the mineral-rich soil of the region. Ultra-premium and always smooth, REVEL Avila offers a unique profile which has garnered the brand significant awards and accolades since its 2018 debut.

