Revelation Partners Closes Revelation Healthcare Fund III at Hard Cap of $350MM

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelation Partners, a dedicated secondary investor in healthcare, announced the first and final closing of its newest fund, Revelation Healthcare Fund III, at its hard cap of $350 million. The oversubscribed offering surpassed the initial target of $300 million and builds on the long-term investment success of the firm.

The firm, which now manages over $900 million of committed capital, specializes in providing shareholder liquidity, GP solutions, and growth capital for private healthcare companies and investors. The firm invests broadly across all healthcare sub-sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, biotech, healthcare technology and healthcare services.

"With the tremendous amount of private capital that has flowed into the healthcare space over the last several years, our limited partners continue to see the attractive opportunity for Revelation Partners to provide liquidity in this illiquid market," said Scott Halsted, founder and Managing Partner at Revelation Partners. In addition to the closing of the fund, the firm also announced three recent appointments: Fred Lee, promoted to Managing Director; Doug Fisher, appointed to Venture Partner; Suchira Sharma, appointed to Associate.

Fred Lee joined Revelation Partners in 2018 and focuses on identifying and reviewing new investment opportunities, as well as managing the firm's industry relationships.

Dr. Doug Fisher joins Revelation Partners as a Venture Partner. Since 2009, Doug has been a member of the healthcare team at InterWest Partners as a Partner and Executive-in-Residence, where he has focused on biopharma, diagnostics, and medical device investing. Prior to joining InterWest, Doug was a vice president at New Leaf Venture Partners. Doug is a physician by training and received an MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Suchira joins Revelation Partners from Hercules Capital where she worked as a Senior Analyst, underwriting and structuring multi-asset transactions for companies focused in clinical-stage biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices and healthcare technology.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Fred Lee and the addition of Doug and Suchira to the team," said Scott Halsted. "With an expanded team, we will be able to accelerate our unique investing model as a source of liquidity to the healthcare ecosystem."

Revelation Partners provides flexible capital solutions to the healthcare ecosystem. These customized solutions provide liquidity, align shareholders and support the growth of privately-held healthcare companies. The firm's long-term approach allows it to address the issues faced by a wide range of counterparties, including founders, company management teams, institutional investors (including general partners), and limited partners.

With decades of investing experience, deep sector expertise, an extensive industry network and over $900 million of committed capital, Revelation Partners is a trusted partner to healthcare companies, investors, founders, and funds.

