Revelock teams up with Veritran to boost digital banking defenses

Digital bank fraud is a growing problem worldwide. The scope and scale of recent data breaches show that with personal information easily accessible on the dark web, most people are at risk of identity theft and online fraud. The increase in the sophistication of bad actors, the rise of attack-as-a-service schemes – which make launching attacks accessible even to non-technical actors – and the pandemic accelerating the move to digital channels have exacerbated this threat landscape. People who are not technologically savvy or knowledgeable about good cyber hygiene are more at risk of social engineering and online fraud attempts now than ever before.

Whereas online fraud prevention has traditionally focused on identifying typical bad actors, Revelock's solution works by leveraging advanced behavioural biometrics and hybrid AI to create a BionicID™ for each user. This works like a digital fingerprint, enabling financial institutions to know every user at a granular level and detect anomalies created by any threat vector that may be used to takeover accounts. The platform also provides an 'Active Defense' through configurable automated responses to fraud. Together, these capabilities enhance organisations' ability to spot bad actors accurately and proactively protect legitimate users against identity impersonation and manipulation threats without adding friction to the customer journey.

Veritran has more than 15 years of experience developing digital solutions for the financial industry through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform, which stand out for UX, security and time to market. Thanks to the partnership with Revelock, the company continues to strengthen its Security Suite and incorporates a new option of protection for the millions of transactions executed daily by its platform. In addition, thanks to its low-code technology that facilitates the development of applications from scratch or adding new functionalities to existing apps in record time, financial institutions will be able to access this new security feature in a matter of weeks.

"Fraudsters are getting more sophisticated – both in the technologies they deploy and the psychological tricks they play on people – so banks must get one step ahead of them by using the best possible online fraud prevention technologies available today," said Omar Arab, Head of Global Strategic Alliances at Veritran. "Revelock offers just that, and its anti-fraud technology is already widely deployed by leading banks in Europe and Latin America. We are pleased to be teaming up with the Revelock team to offer its industry-leading behavioural biometrics solutions to banks."

"We're delighted to partner with Veritran to make our game changing online fraud prevention platform more quickly and easily accessible," said Pablo de la Riva Ferrezuelo, CEO at Revelock. "The Veritran Enterprise Low-Code Platform combined with the Revelock Fraud Detection & Response Platform will enable financial services and fintech companies to quickly, simply and safely develop and deploy omnichannel digital banking applications that offer uninterrupted customer experiences while reducing fraud losses and call center costs."

About Revelock:

Revelock enables financial services and fintech companies to reveal and respond to online identity impersonation & manipulation attacks without hindering the customer experience. The Revelock Fraud Detection & Response Platform combines behavioural biometrics, advanced malware detection, network and device assessment with hybrid AI models including Deep Learning, to create and continuously analyse the BionicID™ and Know Your User (KYU), spot bad actors and mitigate risk regardless of the type of attack. From new account creation and login to logout, across every interaction, Revelock provides an all-in-one solution that non-intrusively detects behavioural and environmental anomalies while protecting customers from RATs, zero-day malware, bots and social engineering attacks. Revelock's Active Defense approach gives Fraud Fusion Centre analysts full control over automated risk mitigation and Revelock Pre-emptive Defense capabilities enable analysts to use Revelock Hunter to discover and disrupt mule networks.

Revelock™ Solutions for preventing Account Take Over (ATO), New Account Fraud (NAF), behavioral biometric risk assessment and transparent stepped-up authentication (CNP, MFA, PSD2), today protect more than 35 million banking customers worldwide. For more information visit: www.revelock.com

About Veritran:

Veritran is a global company that speeds up and simplifies the development of digital solutions through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform. Focused on driving digital transformation, the company integrates exponential technologies into legacy systems, improving deployment times and delivery costs without writing a single line of code. Veritran's Low-Code Platform is used by more than 50 clients, reaching 25 million users who safely run 25 billion transactions annually. For more information visit: www.veritran.com

SOURCE Veritran