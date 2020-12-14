Revelox Uses Its Primary Ingredient, Hyaluronic Acid, to Slow the Aging Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no end to the number of anti-aging solutions out there. Legendary fountains of youth have been replaced with a bevy of science-backed products. Creams and conditioners smooth away wrinkles. Supplements address bone strength and joint pain. Eye drops keep the ocular senses sharp and aware over time.

Historically, the battle against aging has required tapping into an arsenal of different brands to address each concern. Revelox is looking to reduce that number to one brand focused on a single ingredient. The Canadian health and wellness company has created a line of products that is designed to address a variety of different aging concerns.

Revelox utilizes a number of high-quality ingredients in its products. For instance, it opts to use monk fruit as a quality, health-conscious sweetener, even when other brands tend to avoid it due to the cost. However, the primary ingredient that the company claims to lean on the most is Hyaluronic Acid (HA). Company founder and CEO Luce Duchaussoy discovered the benefits of HA through her own journey nearly a decade ago. In her own words, "Had I known that HA was THE essential molecule to fight the effects of aging, that it was a natural anti-inflammatory and crucial to maintain healthy joints, skin and bones, I would have supplemented with HA much earlier."

After benefiting from the powerful substance in her own personal life, Duchaussoy made it a goal to share the benefits of hyaluronic acid with those around her. Eventually, this led to the founding of Revelox. Over time, the company has combined the natural effects of hyaluronic acid with a variety of other ingredients in an attempt to create what they refer to as "synergistic effects" for each of their products.

Thus far, these efforts have yielded an impressive array of products that includes supplements, topical treatments, oral hygiene, and cosmetics. All of these strive to reinforce the company's goal to "create beauty from within" and "give your body back the capacity to postpone the aging process."

Since its inception, the company has primarily catered to its local Canadian market. However, in recent months Revelox has made a concerted effort to increase the availability of its products across international borders. It attended the Effective Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference earlier in 2020 and expanded into the e-commerce space via Amazon. It is poised to increase its market share in the coming years, particularly spreading its youthful message south of the border into the United States.

