Revelstoke Capital Partners Named in Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its third annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs.

The final list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth – all have a successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

"We are very excited to be recognized as one of the most founder-friendly investors by Inc. Magazine. Throughout our history, we have focused on building a reputation and a private equity investment model that resonates with founder-led businesses," said Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke. "We pride ourselves on being service-oriented partners to our management teams and fostering a culture of high-urgency value creation – this combination has resulted in Revelstoke completing 112 investments in the past eight years, most of which have been with founder-led businesses."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: http://www.inc.com/private-equity

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $3.7 billion of assets under management. Since the Firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 112 acquisitions, which include 21 platform companies and 91 add-on acquisitions.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based upon their investments and founder references. Revelstoke is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, Revelstoke paid a fee to be considered for this award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Revelstoke's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Revelstoke. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

