Revenue of Physical Security Market to Cross US$ 243.6 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Need to protect personnel, software, hardware, networks, and data from growing crime rate that can have serious consequences drives the demand for physical security systems

Integration of IoT and IIoT resulting in interconnected Cyber-Physical Systems that diminishes distinction between physical security and cybersecurity stimulates demand for physical security solutions

ALBANY, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global physical security market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Extensive use of physical security solutions across industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, retail, and manufacturing to counter the increasing risk of real-world threats such as unauthorized access and natural disasters is fueling the growth of the physical security market.

The need for robust operational control over disparate physical security systems to keep people, assets, and facilities safe from real-world threats is fueling the growth of the physical security market. The integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and IoT has led to an increasingly interconnected network of Cyber-Physical Systems, which diminishes the distinction between physical security and cybersecurity.

The deployment of a large number of security systems in organizations that has increased the complexity of managing and controlling incidents due to gap in communication with other systems has led to the rise in security breaches. Changing work practices over the past few years wherein enterprises rely on both physical and virtual ecosystems hosted on public or private clouds to expand business capabilities is susceptible to real-world threats. This stimulates demand for physical security solutions.

Physical Security Market – Key Findings of Report

Need for recurring security of IoT ecosystems increases with rise in value of assets and number of connected devices. The fragmented and distributed nature of IoT is subject to larger attack surface with proximity to devices. Lack of sufficient physical security can pose severe security threats to the IoT ecosystem and lead to security breach, thus driving growth of physical security market.

Consistent technological advancements in physical security solutions such as smartphones, video surveillance, and RFID key card door locks that protects data from unauthorized users amplify demand for physical security solutions

Innovations in cloud computing and IoT expands vistas for the physical security market. Advent of novel technologies protects networks and data from physical activities that can cause serious loss or damage to an agency, institution, or business enterprise.

Presence of a robust technology underlying physical security systems does not require control box to control all operations; verifications in physical security system occur at the credential scanner

Significance of credential scanner lies in verification of physical security systems, which is connected to a network and provides safety solutions to IoT ecosystem

North America is anticipated to hold the leading share of the physical security market during the forecast period. Significant rise in demand from BFSI and government sectors for physical security solutions for safety of personnel, software, hardware, networks, and data from is creating opportunities in the physical security market of North America .

Physical Security Market – Growth Drivers

Characteristics of physical security to keep people, facility, and assets safe from threats of real-world such as natural disasters and unauthorized access fuels the growth of physical security market

Advancements in novel technologies such as cloud computing and IoT enables protection of networks and data from physical activities that can cause serious loss or damage to institutions, government agencies, or business enterprises

Physical Security Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the physical security market are;

ADT Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Cloudstructure

Hexagon AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Qognify Ltd.

Secom Co. Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Axis Communications AB

Honeywell international Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Johnson Controls

Robert Bosch GmbH

SmartCone Technologies

Zjejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd

The physical security market is segmented as follows;

Physical Security Market, by Component

System

Video Surveillance



Intrusion Detection



Access Control



Exterior Security Systems



Others

Services

Managed



Professional

Physical Security Market, by End-user

BFSI

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Transportation

Residential

Others

Physical Security Market, by Region

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

