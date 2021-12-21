Revenue Opportunities in Tablet Hardness Testers Market to reach US$ 387.2 Mn by 2031, finds TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The tablet harness testers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, says a research report on the tablet hardness testers market by TMR. Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic led to economic slowdown for most business sectors, it opened vast opportunities for pharmaceutical and medical devices industries.

Manufacturers in the tablet harness testers market undertook initiatives to increase their production capacity to meet the demand during the crisis. The rising awareness to measure the quality of tablet amid COVID-19 further created opportunities in the tablet hardness testers market.

The expansion of the healthcare sector during the pandemic to serve the vast volume of patients led to the entry of small and medium scale pharmaceutical companies in the fray. Technological advancements in the pharmaceutical sector are also paving the way for the growth of the tablet hardness testers market.

The role of some manufacturers is creating incremental opportunities in the tablet hardness testers market. Manufacturers are devising cost-effective solutions to serve the ever-increasing demand for tablets and drugs from consumers. R&D initiatives underway for innovations in tools and instruments to test the quality parameters of tablets are anticipated to have a positive influence on the sales of tablet harness testers.

Tablet Hardness Testers Market – Key Findings of Report

Popularity of portable tablet hardness testers can be attributed to their recharge ability, compactness, and ease of operation

Advantages of reduced efforts and improved precision of results anticipated to elevate demand for automatic tablet hardness testers. Automatic tablet hardness testers display the ability to store and print results, which assures authenticity and reliability of the tablet manufacturing process.

Need to determine the threshold of tablet disintegration, which is a key step for the release of accurate dosage, stirs demand for automatic tablet hardness testers

Virtues of technologically advanced tablet hardness testers to enable measurement of tablet size, shape, width, thickness, and hardness, along with the diameter, stimulate the tablet hardness testers market

Significance to checking the quality of tablets to reduce the risk of damage due to variation in the environment attracts investments in pharmaceutical quality control tests

Growth curve of the tablet hardness testers market is anticipated to chart an upward trajectory, due to the ability of tablet hardness testers to reduce the damage associated with product handling, storage, packaging, and transportation

Featuring hardness, thickness, diameter/length, width, and weight functions, tablet hardness tester model EHT-5PR offers the most accurate control, wherein the rate of accuracy is directly controlled by electronic load cell used to read the force

Tablet Hardness Testers Market – Growth Drivers

Advantages of reduced human resources and improved accuracy of outcomes fuel the growth of the tablet harness testers market

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and other autoimmune diseases that has led to a spurt in the demand for drugs in the tablet form propels the tablet hardness testers market

Tablet Hardness Testers Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the tablet hardness testers market are:

Veego Instruments Corporation

Hally Instruments

ERWEKA GmbH,

Torontech Inc.

Electronics India

Shandong Shengtai Instrument Co. Ltd.

SOTAX

Copley Scientific

Pharmatec

Compression Components & Service LLC

Labindiaanalytical

Panomex Inc.

The tablet hardness testers market is segmented as follows;

Tablet Hardness Testers Market, by Product Type

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Tablet Hardness Testers Market, by Function

Hardness and Thickness

Hardness, Diameter, Thickness

Hardness, Diameter, Weight, Thickness

Hardness, Thickness, Diameter/Length, Width, Weight

Thickness, Length/Diameter, Hardness, Width

Others

Tablet Hardness Testers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

