Revenues of Kids Activity Box Market to Reach US$ 5.7 Bn by 2031; Manufacturers Incorporating Safe Materials to Attract Demand, Finds TMR Study

Kids Activity Box Market: Broad Contours

Play-based activities and home learning kits for kids that reinforce creativity, cognitive, and imagination skills are gathering steam among the parents. Manufacturers in the kids activity box market are building credibility by offering safe and well-designed products and communicating the same through appropriately labelling the package. In particular, they have been keen on adhering to guidelines for specific age groups to assist buyers to make the apt choice.

Using lead-free paint in painted toys and ensuring that art materials are nontoxic are some of the key guidelines that enforce trust among parents while shopping for kids activity boxes. The demand for products for the 4-6 years and 6-8 years segments is substantial currently, and their sales are expected to contribute sizable revenues to the kids activity box market in the near future as well.

The global valuation of the kids activity box market is projected to reach US$ 5.7 Bn by 2031. The science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM)-based activity boxes have gained popularity as they support a promising approach to foster social and emotional intelligence in kids of various age groups. They are proving to be effective in improving concentration and IQ.

Key Findings of Kids Activity Box Market Study

Subscription Boxes for Kids for Long-term Learning to Offer Steady Revenue Gains: Subscription boxes are gaining popularity among guardians in fostering long-term learning for their kids in various countries. The trend has gained traction in India for boosting child's creativity and encouraging early brain development. Both theme-based and STEAM-based educational toys and activity boxes are offering hands-on-activity, puzzles, and books have been explored by pedagogy experts and child psychologists to develop innovative activity boxes.

Kids Activity Box Market: Drivers

Worldwide, educators and child psychologists have reinforced the growing role of educational toys and activities in aiding early brain development in children. In particular, solving puzzles, explorer toys, and games play crucial role in boosting the cognitive abilities of the kids and pre-schoolers. The factor presents a vast avenue for players in the kids activity box market.

Fun activities are growing in popularity for reducing screen time for kids and help in teaching them social skills. Thus, kids activity boxes have been increasingly being commercialized in various child care and early education programs.

Kids Activity Box Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The Asia Pacific kids activity box market is expected to rise at a promising growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2031)

kids activity box market is expected to rise at a promising growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2031) Growth is likely to be increasingly propelled by the rising demand in Japan and China

and Rise in penetration of eCommerce has fuelled the awareness about the easy availability of a variety of games and toys to meet the requirements of different age groups in children, especially in the emerging economies.

The prospects of the regional market are enriched by special programs and campaigns. The growing inclination toward organized retail in the developed economies is also a key trend bolstering the sales in Asia Pacific market.

Kids Activity Box Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the kids activity box market are Xplorabox, Flintobox, Magic Crate, Little Passports, Learn & Climb, KiwiCo, Inc., Kitchen Kid, LLC, Dan&Darci, Brickyard Building Blocks, and Bitsbox.

Global Kids Activity Box Market: Segmentation

Kids Activity Box Market, by Type

Theme Based

STEAM Based

Kids Activity Box Market, by Age Group

2-4 years

4-6 years

6-8 years

8-12 years

Kids Activity Box Market, by Price

Low ( Below US$ 20 )

) Medium ( US$ 20 - US$ 30 )

- ) High (Above US$ 30 )

Kids Activity Box Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

eCommerce Websites



Company Owned Websites

Offline

Specialty Stores



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Others (Gift Stores, etc.)

Kids Activity Box Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

