Revere Resources Announces Successful Funding Efforts

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Resources, a leading royalty acquisition firm, announced today it has raised $300 million of committed capital for new investments. The capital comes primarily from a large private financial institution with a long history of making sophisticated energy investments, both directly and through partners like Revere Resources.

Revere Resources is a privately held energy company that owns mineral and royalty interests across the United States. The company will use the capital to further grow its energy portfolio. The capital will go primarily towards acquiring oil and gas royalties in Texas, where Revere is headquartered.

"We continue to believe there is a better, more personalized way for buyers to interact with mineral owners and sellers," said Gabriel Bourgeois, CEO and Co-Founder of Revere Resources. "This new funding gives us a platform to scale our efforts, as we attempt to bring liquidity to this market. We remain focused on using technology to create a better environment for buyers and sellers while building an attractive portfolio for our investors."

Revere is entering its third year of operation, although several of the partners have been involved in royalty valuation and acquisition since 2010. The company was founded with the mission of challenging the traditional approach to royalty acquisition. Revere seeks to avoid brokers by pursuing a direct dialogue with asset owners. The team relies on a tech-enabled approach to detailed valuation in order to develop brokerless bids. By eliminating layers, Revere attempts to create a better price for the buyer and seller.

The company further differentiates itself by treating small deals with the same care with which it approaches larger transactions. Revere Resources has the ability to make deals ranging from a few thousand dollars to over $100 million.

About Revere Resources

Revere Resources is a privately held energy company that directly owns mineral and royalty interests across the United States. Founded in 2017, the company is dedicated to bringing liquidity and transparent pricing to the mineral market. The company owns royalty interests primarily in their regional Texas market. Revere Resources merges their established industry expertise with a focus on data and technology, to deliver transparent offers to asset owners.

