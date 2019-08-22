Revere Resources Launches $100,000 Giving Fund to Support Small Local Texas Communities and Organizations

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Resources , a leading royalty acquisition firm, announced today that it has launched a giving fund of $100,000 to support Texas communities and mission-based organizations. The fund's goal is to bring positive change to local and regional communities in need of support, specifically benefitting economic, community and cause-based organizations. The organizations must work on behalf of various issues, such as the military/armed forces and local organizations that focus on small-town community needs like gardening clubs and local community centers.

The program or project for which grant funds are sought must primarily and directly benefit a Texas community that Revere works closely with, including: Cuero, Falls City, Gonzales, Karnes City, Kenedy, Runge, Shiner, Smiley, Victoria and Yoakum.

Texas communities can nominate (and self-nominate) organizations to receive assistance from the Revere Resources giving fund by submitting an application to < https://forms.gle/FU53Akf3rCQfbGZd7 > between August 22 - October 1, 2019. More information can be found < http://revereresources.com/givingfund >. Winners will be announced in November 2019.

About Revere Resources

Revere Resources is a privately held energy company that directly owns mineral and royalty interests across the United States. Founded in 2017, the company is dedicated to bringing liquidity and transparent pricing to the mineral market. The company owns royalty interests primarily in its regional Texas market. Revere Resources merges their established industry expertise with a focus on data and technology, to deliver transparent offers to asset owners.

