Reverend Jackson and Maria Pappas extend outreach at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters

CHICAGO, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook County Treasurer's Office is extending its outreach effort at Rainbow PUSH Coalition, putting staff at the organization's headquarters four days a week to assist homeowners with their property tax questions, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

"Our initial outreach effort with Rainbow PUSH, which began in April, has been a tremendous success, allowing us to help many homeowners we might not ordinarily reach, particularly senior citizens," Pappas said. "I am grateful to Rainbow PUSH's leaders, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. and the Rev. Janette Wilson, Esq., for this opportunity to help people."

Staff from the Treasurer's Office will be at Rainbow PUSH, 930 E. 50th St., Chicago, on these days and times:

Tuesday: Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Employees with laptops will help homeowners:

Apply for $43 million in missing senior citizen property tax exemptions

in missing senior citizen property tax exemptions Search for $86 million in available refunds

in available refunds Find out if their delinquent taxes have been sold or will be offered at the July 11, 2019 , Scavenger Tax Sale

If you are a senior citizen, you should bring your driver's license or state ID, Pappas said. If you are a senior citizen and your income is $65,000 or less, you should bring your income tax return, she added.

