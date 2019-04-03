Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial Returns, Repairable Returns, End-of-use Returns, and End-of-life Returns) and End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757865/?utm_source=PRN



Reverse Logistics Market Overview:



Reverse logistics can be defined as the process of movement of products from final delivery to supplier or manufacturer when the customer returns the products due to reasons such as wrong products delivered, bad quality, and others. Type of return in reverse logistics consists of recalls, commercial returns, repairable returns, end-of-use returns, and end-of-life returns. Recalls can be referred as recalling huge amount of products due to the potential threat of malfunction due to missing or damaged part. Return related to delivery of wrong product is considered under commercial returns whereas return of damaged products is considered in repairable returns. Furthermore, returned products, which are resalable falls under end-of-use returns and products returned due to legislative or contractual obligations are considered in end-of-life returns.



Reverse logistics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to development of the e-commerce industry.



The global reverse logistics market is segmented based on return type, end user, and region. Based on return type, the market is classified into recalls, commercial returns, repairable returns, end-of-use returns, and end-of-life returns. Based on end user it is categorized into e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronic, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the reverse logistics market include C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Delcart, Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corporation, Kintetsu World Express, Reverse Logistics Company, The Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service, Yusen Logistics Co, Ltd., and others.



Key Benefits for Reverse Logistics Market:







This study presents the analytical depiction of the global reverse logistics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Reverse Logistics Market Key Market Segments:



By Return Type

Recalls

Commercial returns

Repairable returns

End-of-use returns

End-of-life returns



By End User

E-commerce

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Electronic

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757865/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

