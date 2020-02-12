Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market by Material Type, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Growth in the desalination systems end-use industry is expected to drive the RO membrane market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03903678/?utm_source=PRN



The global RO membrane market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024. RO is a desalination technology installed worldwide; it accounted for around 60% of the total contracted desalination capacities in 2018. The desalination systems segment is estimated to lead the RO membrane market in terms of value in 2019. The growth is mainly due to the rise in demand for water for human consumption, commercial utilization, and industrial applications. The low cost of RO membrane desalination and increased water scarcity are encouraging the setting up of large desalination plants across the globe.



Thin film composite membrane is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the RO membrane market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The thin film composite membrane segment accounted for the largest share of the RO membrane market in 2018, and it is estimated to be the fastest-growing material type segment.The growth is associated with the high tolerance of thin film composite membrane to wide operating pH and temperature compared to the cellulose-based membrane.



The major breakthroughs in technologies used for manufacturing thin film composite membranes are driving the market. Interfacial polymerization technique has helped in improving the membrane productivity and selectivity as well as its tolerance against chlorine, solvent, and fouling, therefore increasing their demand in the water & wastewater treatment industry.



The Middle East & North Africa accounted for the largest share in the RO membrane market in 2018.

The Middle East & North Africa region accounted for the largest share of the RO membrane market in 2018.This is due to the high demand for seawater desalination, particularly in Saudi Arabia, that produces 20% of the world's desalinated water.



Moreover, approximately 70% of the world's desalination plants are located in the Middle East. The desalination capacities in Middle East & North Africa are anticipated to rise with supporting government initiatives in the GCC.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 67%, Tier 22%, and Tier 11%

• By Designation: C-Level - 11%, D Level-16% , Others 73%

• By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 12%, Asia Pacific - 45%, South America - 2%, Middle East & Africa - 21%



Note: Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

The key players profiled in the report include Toray (Japan), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Lanxess (Germany), Koch Membrane System (US), Toyobo (Japan), and LG Chem (South Korea).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for RO membrane based on material type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations of values (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players was conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the RO membrane market.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the RO membrane market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on RO membrane offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for RO membrane across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global RO membrane market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the RO membrane market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03903678/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

