Reverspective Artist Patrick Hughes Established Partnership with Fusion NFT Blockchain Company Coinllectibles

HONG KONG, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based artist Patrick Hughes, the creator of reverspective painting, has agreed to produce an exclusive artwork for the Fusion NFTTM Blockchain Company CoinllectiblesTM , a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG). CoinllectiblesTM will mint the artwork into a Fusion NFTTM, creating the unique "Patrick Hughes x CoinllectiblesTM" crossover.

Born in Birmingham, England in 1939, Patrick had his first solo show in 1961 at the Portal Gallery, London, which was the first one-man exhibition by a pop artist. In 1964, Patrick created the first reverspective artwork, Sticking-out Room, bringing the concept of reverse perspective artworks to the world.

Reversing the principles of perspective, Patrick's reverspective paintings create optical and visual illusions. These extraordinary 3-D paintings play tricks to the audience's mind through the paradox of illusory space and movement, making them believe that a static painting can move on its own accord.

Patrick's artworks are sought after by different museums, galleries, and private collectors. His 3-D reverspective paintings have been exhibited and featured in many public collections including The British Library, the Tate Gallery and the Baker Museum. He has also held solo exhibitions in over 150 cities, ranging from Los Angeles to Switzerland.

CoinllectiblesTM plans to mint the one of its kind 3-D reverspective painting created by Patrick Hughes into a CoinllectiblesTM Fusion NFTTM. Through advanced blockchain technology and proprietary verification technology, CoinllectiblesTM Fusion NFTsTM secure the ownership titles to physical pieces of arts and collectibles.

The physical reverspective painting, unless previously sold, be exhibited in the Coinllectibles Fusion NFT art gallery in Victoria Dockside in Hong Kong, home also to the K11 Musea. Any party interested to purchase this art piece may contact CoinllectiblesTM directly through their website.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About Patrick Hughes

Patrick Hughes lives and works in London. His works are in collections including The British Library, the Tate Gallery and the British Academy in London; the Gallery of Modern Art, Glasgow; The Würth Museum, Künzelsau and the Baker Museum, Florida. Hughes exhibits in London and throughout Europe, Asia, the USA and Canada.

Books by Patrick Hughes include Vicious Circles and Infinity; Upon the Pun: Dual Meaning in Words and Pictures and Paradoxymoron: Foolish Wisdom in Words and Pictures. The artist's work is studied in Perverspective by John Slyce (2005) and in A Newer Perspective (2018) with articles by Dawn Ades, Martin Kemp, Thomas Papathomas, Murray McDonald, and Patrick Hughes.

About Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

