REVIAN RED Wins 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Dermatology Solution

The REVIAN RED System consists of a wireless cap controlled by a user-friendly mobile app that delivers 10-minute daily hair growth treatments. Using patented, dual wavelengths of LED light this system stimulates hair growth via nitric oxide release and generation. Nitric oxide increases scalp blood flow, decreases follicular inflammation and blocks the conversion of testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) – all major factors known to be associated with hair loss.

"The hair growth market is saturated with devices that overpromise and underdeliver when it comes to results," said Brian Johnson, President of REVIAN Inc. "REVIAN RED is an innovative system that delivers on its promises, features modern technology, and is supported with robust evidence and clinical proof. We are pleased to see MedTech Breakthrough recognize the innovation and results of the team that created REVIAN RED with this 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Androgenetic alopecia type hair loss affects an estimated 80 million men and women in the United States, and unfortunately the majority of hair loss solutions available today are simply delivering disappointing results," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "REVIAN is not just up-leveling technology used to fight hair loss, but also backing their solution with a data-driven approach that simply has not been used before in this space. We extend a hearty congratulations to the REVIAN team for their innovative approach and success with the REVIAN RED System, and we are thrilled to name the Company a 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award winner."

About REVIAN RED

The REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, wireless cap controlled by a mobile "smart" app that functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using LED light. The patented dual-band, LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration than red lasers used in low level laser therapy (LLLT). Dual wavelengths of LED light facilitate and accelerate scalp healing, allowing the body to renew cells associated with hair growth and retention.

Indications for use: The REVIAN RED System is indicated to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa–V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to I-4, II-1, II-2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I–IV.

About REVIAN Inc.

REVIAN Inc, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is a medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. We create products that precisely deliver light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own home. We are committed to partnering with health care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results backed by scientific data. For more information, visit www.revian.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

