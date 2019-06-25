Reviews.com is Now the Go-To Reviews Site for Services of All Kinds

FORT MILL, S.C., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviews.com, a leading consumer advocate company, today announced a shift in focus from product reviews to services reviews. The comprehensive rebrand includes a new concentration on home, digital, insurance and financial services, as well as an updated website.

The move comes as consumers continue to spend more on subscription-based services. According to Zuroa's Subscription Economy Index, subscription businesses grew revenue at an average annual rate of 18.1 percent from 2012 to 2018 compared to the retail industry's 3.3 percent — with consumers spending roughly $237 per month on subscription-based services. Reviews.com is the first consumer-facing reviews site to focus on service reviews horizontally, across categories.

"No doubt, services are exploding," says Pete Pachal, editorial director of Reviews.com. "You see it everywhere — if a consumer-facing company isn't already selling its products via subscription, it's seriously considering it. Just think about all the things you subscribe to today, from Netflix to home security monitoring to app-based services like Blue Apron. As a business model, subscriptions are the new black."

Reviews.com's experience providing authoritative reviews on both products and services puts the site in a unique position to become a comprehensive services guide for consumers, helping to ensure each subscription purchase is worthwhile. Reviews.com will continue to review some products when the item directly intersects with a service, such as home security equipment and streaming boxes.

"Studies show consumers don't keep good track of what they spend on subscriptions," says Pachal. "That's why it's important they make the best possible decision right at the beginning, and that's where Reviews.com comes in. They do the heavy lifting of research and testing so you don't lock yourself into something you'll regret later. We have a large staff of expert reviewers, and we constantly keep our recommendations refreshed."

Reviews.com's strategy shift further enables the company to expand into areas including how-tos, analyses and news with unparalleled attention on end-to-end customer experience.

Visit https://www.reviews.com/blog/reviews-services-guide/ to explore the new website and learn more.

For more information, contact:

Megan Wilburn | Communications Associate, Reviews.com | megan@reviews.com

About Reviews.com

Reviews.com started as a small group of consumer advocates in 2013 and was acquired by Red Ventures in 2016. Today, its operations span the U.S., with testing facilities in Seattle, New York City and Fort Mill, South Carolina. Our mission is simple: to be a trusted purchase companion on everything you subscribe to. For more information, visit https://www.reviews.com/about/.

About Red Ventures

Founded in 2000, Red Ventures is a portfolio of growing digital businesses that bring consumers and brands together through integrated e-commerce, strategic partnerships and 17 proprietary brands including The Points Guy, AllConnect.com and Reviews.com. Headquartered just south of Charlotte, North Carolina, Red Ventures has 3,000 employees in offices across the U.S., as well as London and Sao Paulo. For more information, visit www.redventures.com.

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Reviews.com

SOURCE Reviews.com