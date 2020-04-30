Revised: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. And Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announce Change Of Date, Time And Location Of 2020 Shareholder Meetings

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX"), Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. and Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund announced on April 15, 2020 the postponement of the 2020 annual meetings of shareholders (the "Annual Meetings") and the special meeting of shareholders of FAX (the "Special Meeting", and together with the Annual Meetings, the "Shareholder Meetings"), which were each originally scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. This press release replaces that announcement and includes additional details for logging into the virtual Shareholder Meetings.

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and the Funds' officers and staff, the date, time and location of the 2020 Annual Meetings of shareholders of the each of the Funds and the Special Meeting for FAX have been changed. The Shareholder Meetings will be held on the following dates and at the following times:

Fund Name Meeting Type Ticker New Meeting

Date New Meeting Time Aberdeen Asia-Pacific

Income Fund, Inc. Annual NYSE: FAX May 6, 2020 10:00 a.m. eastern time Aberdeen Global Income

Fund, Inc. Annual NYSE: FCO May 6, 2020 10:30 a.m. eastern time Aberdeen Australia Equity

Fund, Inc. Annual NYSE: IAF May 6, 2020 11:00 a.m. eastern time Aberdeen Income Credit

Strategies Fund Annual NYSE: ACP May 6, 2020 11:30 a.m. eastern time Aberdeen Asia-Pacific

Income Fund, Inc. Special NYSE: FAX May 27, 2020 11:30 a.m. eastern time

In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Shareholder Meetings will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Shareholder Meetings in person.

Attending the Virtual Shareholder Meetings as a Shareholder of Record

As described in the proxy materials for the Shareholder Meetings previously distributed, any shareholder of record of a Fund as of March 5, 2020 is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the respective Shareholder Meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof. To participate in the Shareholder Meetings you will need the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received and the password indicated below.

Fund Name Ticker Meeting Site Meeting Password Aberdeen Asia-

Pacific Income

Fund, Inc. NYSE: FAX www.meetingcenter.io/262574747 ABD12020 Aberdeen Global

Income Fund, Inc. NYSE: FCO www.meetingcenter.io/262574747 ABD12020 Aberdeen Australia

Equity Fund, Inc. NYSE: IAF www.meetingcenter.io/262574747 ABD12020 Aberdeen Income

Credit Strategies

Fund NYSE: ACP www.meetingcenter.io/262574747 ABD12020 Aberdeen Asia-

Pacific Income

Fund, Inc. – Special

Meeting NYSE: FAX www.meetingcenter.io/227580885 ABD32020

Registering to Attend the Virtual Shareholder Meetings as a Beneficial Owner

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Shareholder Meetings. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your Fund holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare Fund Services, each Fund's proxy tabulator. You may forward an email from your intermediary or attach an image of your legal proxy to [email protected]. Requests for registration for the Annual Meetings must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 1, 2020 and for the FAX Special Meeting, no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 22, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration and a control number that will allow you to vote at the Shareholder Meetings.

Voting Shares

Whether or not you plan to attend a Shareholder Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meetings by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Shareholder Meetings. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Shareholder Meetings.

Important Information

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Funds' investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that each Fund will achieve its investment objective.

