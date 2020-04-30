Revised: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. And Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announce Change Of Date, Time And Location Of 2020 Shareholder Meetings
Apr 30, 2020, 18:30 ET
PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX"), Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc., Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. and Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund announced on April 15, 2020 the postponement of the 2020 annual meetings of shareholders (the "Annual Meetings") and the special meeting of shareholders of FAX (the "Special Meeting", and together with the Annual Meetings, the "Shareholder Meetings"), which were each originally scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. This press release replaces that announcement and includes additional details for logging into the virtual Shareholder Meetings.
Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and the Funds' officers and staff, the date, time and location of the 2020 Annual Meetings of shareholders of the each of the Funds and the Special Meeting for FAX have been changed. The Shareholder Meetings will be held on the following dates and at the following times:
|
Fund Name
|
Meeting Type
|
Ticker
|
New Meeting
|
New Meeting Time
|
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific
|
Annual
|
NYSE: FAX
|
May 6, 2020
|
10:00 a.m. eastern time
|
Aberdeen Global Income
|
Annual
|
NYSE: FCO
|
May 6, 2020
|
10:30 a.m. eastern time
|
Aberdeen Australia Equity
|
Annual
|
NYSE: IAF
|
May 6, 2020
|
11:00 a.m. eastern time
|
Aberdeen Income Credit
|
Annual
|
NYSE: ACP
|
May 6, 2020
|
11:30 a.m. eastern time
|
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific
|
Special
|
NYSE: FAX
|
May 27, 2020
|
11:30 a.m. eastern time
In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Shareholder Meetings will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Shareholder Meetings in person.
Attending the Virtual Shareholder Meetings as a Shareholder of Record
As described in the proxy materials for the Shareholder Meetings previously distributed, any shareholder of record of a Fund as of March 5, 2020 is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the respective Shareholder Meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof. To participate in the Shareholder Meetings you will need the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received and the password indicated below.
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Meeting Site
|
Meeting Password
|
Aberdeen Asia-
|
NYSE: FAX
|
ABD12020
|
Aberdeen Global
|
NYSE: FCO
|
ABD12020
|
Aberdeen Australia
|
NYSE: IAF
|
ABD12020
|
Aberdeen Income
|
NYSE: ACP
|
ABD12020
|
Aberdeen Asia-
|
NYSE: FAX
|
ABD32020
Registering to Attend the Virtual Shareholder Meetings as a Beneficial Owner
If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Shareholder Meetings. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your Fund holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare Fund Services, each Fund's proxy tabulator. You may forward an email from your intermediary or attach an image of your legal proxy to [email protected]. Requests for registration for the Annual Meetings must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 1, 2020 and for the FAX Special Meeting, no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 22, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration and a control number that will allow you to vote at the Shareholder Meetings.
Voting Shares
Whether or not you plan to attend a Shareholder Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meetings by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Shareholder Meetings. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Shareholder Meetings.
Important Information
In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Funds' investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that each Fund will achieve its investment objective.
If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: [email protected]
