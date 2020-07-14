Revitalizing a post-quarantine planet

The campaign includes 66 days' worth of unique tips on how to make the world greener, influencer-led engagements surrounding sustainable households, physical and mental fitness, gardening and more, as well as a company-wide promise to plant more trees, complementing the brand's foundational mission of reducing e-waste.

The green tech company is launching the campaign after experts have said that any positive change we have made to the environment during the coronavirus inflicted lockdown will be completely undone once we go back to "normal."

Christoph Meinrenken, research scientist at the Earth Institute at Columbia University says, "As a society, we need economic activity for food, jobs, health, travel and entertainment, and while shutting this activity can give temporary relief to the environment, this cannot be a long-term goal. Instead, we must progress to smarter, leaner, more environmentally conscious activities through circular economy concepts, such as recycling, which allows us to function by using less materials from the planet and producing less waste.

The 66 Days campaign will promote daily tips to inspire Americans to do something planet-positive every day for 66 days, which is how long it takes to fully form a habit, according to research*. Thought leaders from across the sustainable fashion, food and environmental spaces, will contribute engaging tips and tricks to fuel the 66 days. Participants will learn how to do a planet-friendly equipment-less workout, become an at-home 'maximalist' and more. Additionally, the reCommerce experts have partnered with Ecologi, committing to planting 10 trees every time someone trades in an electronic device during the duration of the campaign.

Yanyan Ji, Chief Marketing Officer at ecoATM adds, "While systemic changes are required to sustain any long-term environmental welfare, every person on this planet contributes to a greater whole. We realize that behavioral change looks different for everyone, which is why this campaign gives a collection of incremental entry points to assist with habit-building - all laddering back to the unifying, foundational goal of considering the planet and bringing it to the forefront of our daily actions. If we can drive even ten people to change their behaviors, and those ten people inspire ten more and so on, then imagine the domino effect of change that can occur."

Those seeking to participate in ecoATM's 66 Days campaign can follow along on Instagram @ecoatm and visit www.ecoatm.com/66days for more information.

"Nature won't care much about when we reopen the economy - but what kind of economy we seek, and what product choices each of us as an individual seeks, will make a huge difference, even after this temporary shutdown," Meinrenken concludes.

About ecoATM:

ecoATM Gazelle is the pioneer of reCommerce offering consumers an easy way to trade-in their old devices through its kiosks and the Gazelle online marketplace. ecoATM kiosks offer four main benefits to consumers: instant cash payment, convenient locations, safe and secure transactions, and the assurance that devices will be responsibly recycled or given new life. ecoATM operates over 4,400 kiosks in malls, large retailers and grocery stores in 48 U.S. states and in the UK and Germany. Gazelle.com offers consumers a convenient way to trade-in their devices online and purchase certified pre-owned cell phones, tablets and laptops. To date, ecoATM Gazelle has collected over 25 million phones and tablets from consumers.

