REVIV Global supporting Vitamin Angels to 'make a difference'

Since their foundation in 1994, Vitamin Angels have done incredible work to help vulnerable mothers and children lead healthy lives by giving them access to vital nutritional support.

Parasitic worms threaten 266 million children worldwide diminishing their ability to absorb vitamins and increase their risk of illness and disease. Vitamin Angels deworming programme provides children with a deworming tablet enabling them to expel the worm often by the next day.

Vitamin Angels also works to give children access to vitamin A. Children in their early development need vitamin A for healthy growth. Otherwise, they are at risk of sickness, going blind and even dying.

Their prenatal programme aims to reduce the newborn mortality rate estimated at 7,000 daily newborn deaths by UNICEF. The programme provides pregnant women with prenatal vitamins and minerals to support healthy pregnancies and develop fetal growth.

Johnny Parvani, CEO of REVIV USA, says:

"As the leading global provider of preventative health, REVIV believes that the key to healthy living is proper nutrition. That is why we have partnered up with Vitamin Angels to help deliver essential vitamins to underprivileged children and pregnant women around the world.

"We are donating $10 from every Super B vitamin injection which will help provide essential nutrition to 40 children and pregnant women in need. Proper nutrition is essential to maintenance of health and immunity which is ever more so important during the current pandemic.

"There's no better way to start the new year than to take care of oneself and to help another at the same time. Every donation adds up and together we can make a difference."

To donate to Vitamin Angels, go to: www.vitaminangels.org.

For more information about REVIV Global visit our website: www.revivme.com.

