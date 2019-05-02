Reviva Labs Announces New Coast to Coast Representation with iLevel Brands

HADDONFIELD, N.J., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviva Labs is proud to announce iLevel Brands as its Manufacturer's Sales Representative firm servicing 98% of the United States. iLevel Brands began representing Reviva Labs, coast to coast, on May 1, 2019.

By partnering with a service-driven organization like iLevel, Reviva is able to better connect with and better demonstrate its products to its customers. "iLevel's purposefully small cache of clients allows them to review and discuss each brand every time they visit a customer," said Jeri Trachtman, Reviva's V.P. of Sales. iLevel Brands' focused approach should help improve communication between Reviva and its resellers.

"We're thrilled to be representing Reviva since many of our sales reps have been fans of Reviva's skin care for years and everyone is eager to grow the brand," stated David Abrahams, President of iLevel Brands. Similarly, Reviva is excited to be working with iLevel Brands. Their technology-driven solutions and online platform will help to identify gaps in Reviva's product coverage, manage reseller inventory, and provide transparency and insight into sales rep activities down to the store level.

iLevel's representation across the country should help Reviva Labs deliver a consistent and cohesive brand message. "Managing relationships with multiple rep organizations and coordinating messaging, promotions, and paperwork was challenging, and working with iLevel will certainly improve efficiency," said Keri Monti, Reviva's Vendor Relations Manager.

Reviva is a nimble brand that is constantly evolving and innovating within the market to respond to the needs of its skin care consumers. As Reviva Labs, Inc. continues to reinvent itself, aligning with smart enthusiastic partners, such as iLevel Brands, is anticipated to help its expansion and growth nationally and worldwide.

About iLevel Brands

iLevel Brands is the premier technology-driven natural products brokerage providing national coverage across all classes of trade. Working to establish success for our clients nationally, iLevel Brands works with all key distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Threshold, Select Nutrition, and more. For more information send an email to info@ilevelbrands.com or visit http://www.ilevelbrands.com.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs, Inc. formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 45 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry. www.revivalabs.com

