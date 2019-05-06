Revival Holdings Announces Investment from Sachs Capital Partners

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revival Holdings, a high-end, custom window and door manufacturer, installer and dealer announced today that private investment firm, Sachs Capital, closed a non-control, minority investment.

New York and New Jersey-based Revival Holdings, operates two complementary businesses, Revival Sash & Door and Bright Window Specialists.

"Our team is looking forward to partnering with an experienced investor that will support our company's potential," said Revival Managing Partner, Mike Canizales. "With this investment, we are eager to expand our company's product offering via Miami-Dade certified products, launch our Florida offices, accelerate organic growth elsewhere, and continue to exceed our clients' expectations in and around New York City."

"Revival Sash works under the philosophy of total quality control and unrivaled precision to bring clients limitless custom architectural options. The management team and product quality of the Revival entities are without compare and we look forward to supporting the Company as they expand into new markets and continue to support top-notch, iconic projects," said Andrew Sachs, Partner at Sachs Capital.

About Revival Holdings

Revival Holdings operates two complementary businesses, Revival Sash & Door and Bright Window Specialists. Revival Sash operates a state of the art, 34,000 square foot woodworking factory in Springfield, NJ managed by a senior team of industry veterans that have been designing and manufacturing exquisite wood windows and doors for decades, producing hundreds of millions of dollars of the finest, 100% custom-made product in the market. Bright Window Specialists is New York's premier dealer, installation firm and proudly represents Hope's Steel and Marvin Custom Wood products. Both companies have showroom and sales offices at 57th and Lexington in midtown Manhattan.

About Sachs Capital Partners

Sachs Capital is a patient, sophisticated financial partner that offers flexible, non-control, long term capital to successful entrepreneurs whose companies generate greater than $10 million annual revenue and are profitable. With over 40 years of experience working with entrepreneurs, our core philosophy is to align our interests with ownership through a non-control capital position. Sachs Capital is not limited by the typical requirements of institutional investors and is able to invest for the long term, with no forced exit or maturity event. Sachs Capital has invested over $140 million in 12 companies over the past decade and is currently investing out of Sachs Capital Fund II, LLC a $65 million committed capital fund.

