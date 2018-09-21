Revival of Silk Road Spirit in Xi'An as Ancient Chinese City Hosts Sino-French Culture Forum

The forum, held from September 17-20 in the capital city of China's western Shaanxi province, was a feast of ideas for the world's top experts and academicians in the fields of culture, music, architecture and design. During the event, participants savored the past, contemplated the present, and looked into the future as they discussed a variety of topics, ranging from heritage protection and historical research, to cultural preservation and urban development.

"Communication and exchanges between different civilizations is an inevitable part of human development and progression," Chen Zhu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said at the Sino-French Cultural Forum. "The ancient Silk Road paved the way for the integration of world civilizations, and today's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is the modern-day reincarnation of the Silk Road spirit. I hope that the peoples of China and France can tap into the huge potential of their respective cultural heritage to jointly create a better tomorrow for the entire human race."

The four-day forum put Xi'an into the global spotlight, presenting to the world the enduring glamour of a Chinese city which stands in the ranks of Rome, Athens and Cairo as the cradles of human civilization.

The theme of the forum centered around the BRI, China's modern Silk Road project which aims to link China with Eurasian countries via a series of infrastructure projects that follow ancient trade routes.

There's not a better place to start the discourse on museums than Xi'an, a city dubbed "China's Outdoor Museum," and the forum attracted curators from top museums in Europe and China, including the Musée des Confluences, the Musée Rodin, the National Archaeological Museum of Athens, the Palace Museum and the Terra Cotta Warriors Museum.

Also at the forum, dignitaries including Wu Weishan, renowned sculptor and curator of the National Art Museum of China, and world famous architect Paul Andreu exchanged ideas on various topics such as engineering, painting and art.

The forum attracted participants from many cities, including China's Suzhou, Zhuhai and Quanzhou, as well as Nice, Tours, Saint-Étienne, Angoulême and Lyon of France.

About Xi'an

The capital of China's western Shaanxi province, Xi'an is an international tourist destination with its over 3,000 years of history and world-renowned attractions such as the Terracotta Warriors and Horses and its ancient City Wall. The city, dubbed "China's Outdoor Museum," was the starting point of the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes formally established during China's Han Dynasty that linked the East and the West through commerce.

