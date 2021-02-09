Reviver™Announces Florida Has Filed Legislation Authorizing its Digital License Plates

GRANITE BAY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReviverMX, Inc., developer of the world's first digital license plate, the RplateTM, today announced that the State of Florida has filed legislation to authorize the use of Reviver's digital license plates (DLP). The Florida program will begin as a pilot program for state-owned vehicles and then proceed to statewide use subsequently.

Florida's program is scheduled to begin July 1, 2021, during that time the ReviverTM RplateTM and Rplate ProTM DLPs will be used on a variety of government vehicles to ensure they meet all current State requirements for license plates. Additionally, the unique features Reviver's DLPs offer will also be evaluated. Among the features the study will evaluate are the Rplate's ability to display graphics, logos and public safety messages. The state plans to evaluate unique graphical displays for fleet and government officials' vehicles, as well as the plates ability to display emergency alerts and other public safety messages.

Foremost among their studies will be Reviver's ability to enable seamless digital vehicle registration and registration renewal managed by a simple encrypted app that enables a vehicle owner to automatically renew registration online and display the update on the Rplate. The process eliminates the need to deal with the stickers and associated Motor Vehicle Administration paperwork sent through the mail. Reviver's DLP's also offer a variety of personalization and communication features including assorted designs and banner messages that can be part of the plate display.

"We're very excited to be able to launch this program with the state of Florida," said Neville Boston, Founder & CSO of Reviver. "Each state has their own unique requirements for our plates and we always look forward to a new state rollout and the discoveries that result. Plus, the public-private partnership that comes with each state program we engage with are invaluable. Not only do we gain additional insight into our platform and DLPs, we also work to bring greater operational efficiencies to the DMV processes our platform intersects with."

"We look forward to working with Reviver and the ecosystem of vehicle compliance their platform and digital license plates will provide our DMV and our citizens. The expressive nature of their digital plates provides untapped opportunities for valuable communications." said Senator Joe Gruters, (R – Sarasota). Representative Nick Duran (D – Miami) said, "Bringing digital license plates to Florida helps to pave the way into a more connected future. Florida has always been on the cutting-edge of technology and allowing the use of this technology can bring large-scale efficiency and savings to the over 17 million registered vehicles in our state."

Reviver's Rplate and the more advanced Rplate Pro, are currently being sold for vehicles registered in California and Arizona. Including Florida, eleven other states are actively engaged in adopting Reviver plates. The company is currently selling Rplates through multiple channels including automotive dealerships, affinity groups such as professional sports teams and college alumni associations, and small to medium-sized commercial fleets. Both products can be reviewed and purchased at www.reviver.com.

ABOUT REVIVER

ReviverMX, Inc. ("Reviver") is the developer of a proprietary platform that integrates motor vehicle administrations (MVA) with vehicle owners through the company's digital license plates (DLP) and a smart phone app. The platform allows MVAs to digitize vehicle registration renewals and a variety of compliance transactions for potential cost savings to MVAs. Additionally, the platform delivers a growing menu of DLP personalization features that customers manage from their smart phones. Reviver sells two types of DLPs; the Rplate and the Rplate Pro. Both are legal for sale in California and Arizona with eleven states in various stages of adoption. For additional company and product information visit www.reviver.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

ReviverMX, Inc. (The Company) has prepared and provides all of the financial and related information stated herein. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to projections, estimates, future plans, or forward-looking assumptions or statements, nor as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Projections and estimates of the Company's performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and may vary materially from actual results.

SOURCE Reviver

Related Links

http://www.reviver.com

