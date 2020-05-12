ReviveRx Compounding Pharmacy Observes 40% Spike in Prescriptions of Immune-Boosting Medications During COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since late March, ReviveRx pharmacy has observed a 40% spike in prescriptions of immune-boosting medications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pharmacy has been operating overtime to keep up with patient demand due to Coronavirus concerns, while continuing support for patients with chronic medical conditions and their medications. ReviveRx continues to offer free shipping to all patients to enable access to necessary medications during a time when many patients are sheltering in place.

Aaron Schneider, Director of Pharmacy Operations at ReviveRx, explains, "We expected a surge in people interested in maintaining their health with the onset of the pandemic, yet the growth in immunity-boosting medication inquiries we've received over the past few weeks has been unprecedented. With experts projecting that the pandemic will last 18 months or longer and could include multiple waves of illness, I don't see these trends slowing down any time soon."

Schneider outlines the medications that have been in high demand:

Immune Support - Immunocompromised patients have turned to ReviveRx for this custom-compounded prescription medication meant to provide additional immune system support.

ReVitamin - ReVitamin is a proprietary compound of vitamins that address bone health, immune system health, fatigue, cell function, anti-aging and stress management; all of which are essential to optimal health.

Indomethacin - This anti-inflammatory medication has antiviral properties that reduce the severity of SARS Coronavirus, a virus physiologically similar to COVID-19, according to data from the National Institute of Health.

Schneider stresses that maintaining good health and a strong immune system are key to defending against Coronavirus, as the nation slowly returns to work. "A healthy immune system is the best barrier to any illness, and can be a determining factor in the severity of symptoms and ease of recovery if a patient gets sick. The immune strengthening medications we offer at ReviveRx are an added layer of protection we encourage for our patients as states begin the process of re-opening." Schneider also reminds patients to continue following CDC guidance on handwashing, social distancing and the use of face masks.

About ReviveRx

ReviveRx is a multi-state 503A custom compounding pharmacy on the front lines of innovation in patient care and pharmacy services. ReviveRx supports a national physician network to provide custom compounded medications based on specific patient needs. We provide our physicians with a software dashboard that increases patient follow up visits, improves patient compliance and provides real time data for order fulfillment and logistics. ReviveRx offers cash pay medications for patients, often less than their insurance co-pays; and ships direct to patient homes quickly and discreetly. ReviveRx is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Learn more at www.reviverxpharmacy.com

About Aaron Schneider, Director of Pharmacy Operations at ReviveRx

Aaron graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Biomedical Sciences and earned his Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from the Feik School of Pharmacy in San Antonio. Early on in his career, Aaron recognized a need to offer better patient care and access to medications without constraints from restrictive insurance policies. After spending over 15 years as a lead pharmacist for companies like H-E-B, he founded ReviveRx to address those patient needs.

SOURCE ReviveRx

Related Links

http://www.reviverxpharmacy.com

