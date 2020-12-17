RevJet 2020 Election Season Ad Experience Sentiment Survey Reveals 90% Feel Political Ads on Facebook are Misleading

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only unified platform that simplifies digital Ad experience management for Fortune 500 marketers, today announced the results of their Fall 2020 blind survey of over 1,000 consumers regarding political Ads on Facebook. Of note: 90% of people think political Ads on Facebook are misleading, while 85% think Facebook should review and verify facts in political posts.

In other findings, the survey revealed marked differences in those who identify as Republican, Democrat and Independent, with 73% of Republicans, 56% Democrat and only 32% of Independents saying they have "shared a political Facebook post." In addition, 59% of Republicans, 45% of Democrats and 12% of Independents say they have donated to a political candidate because of an Ad on Facebook.

RevJet 2020 Election Season Ad Experience Sentiment Report:

90% think political Ads on Facebook are misleading

85% think Facebook should verify facts in political posts

47% have donated to a political candidate because of a Facebook Ad

Republicans are more likely to share a political Ad on Facebook (73% Republican, 56% Democrat, 32% Independent)

50% of Independents, 40% of Democrats, 22% of Republicans think Facebook should not allow paid/sponsored political posts

67% of Republicans say a political Ad has made them reconsider who they are voting for vs. 50% of Democrats and 27% of Independents

59% of Republicans, 45% of Democrats and 12% of Independents have donated to a political candidate because of an Ad on Facebook

69% of Republicans, 52% of Democrats and 15% of Independents say it is "likely" or "very likely" a political Ad could "change their mind"

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform gives Fortune 500 marketers control over omnichannel digital ad experiences via a simple and sophisticated, unified platform. RevJet simplifies ad experience management by integrating with existing tech and media stacks to centrally manage ad experiences across all channels. The platform was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

