RevJet Announces Results of Second Ad Experience Sentiment Report Revealing Change in Sentiment, Behavior of Online Consumers

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only platform that puts Fortune 500 marketers in control of digital advertising experiences, today announced the results of their second survey revealing the behavior and sentiment of over 1000 consumers on digital advertising and online shopping. Of note: older respondents are quickly shifting their behavior in purchasing more items online – an increase of 38%, while younger respondents are paying more attention to online ads – a 47% jump compared to RevJet's 2018 Report.

"As the go-to platform used by leading Fortune 500 marketers to create, manage, personalize and optimize their digital ad creative, we are continually obsessed with understanding the behavior and sentiment of our customers' customers," said Darren Waddell, RevJet EVP of Sales and Marketing. "This latest RevJet Ad Experience Sentiment Report demonstrates significant changes that all digital advertisers should take into consideration – shifting their digital strategy accordingly."

Key insights include:

Respondents aged 45 and older are purchasing more items online: an increase of 38%

Younger respondents (18 to 44-year-olds) are paying more attention to online ads: a 47% jump

Younger respondents are 49% more likely to pay attention to Facebook advertisements

Consumers are paying more attention to YouTube ads, driven by respondents over age 45 with an increase of 85%

Respondents over age 45 are also 3x more likely to watch YouTube ads without skipping

Privacy is still a top concern among all age groups with 86% expressing concern, however, younger respondents (18 to 44-year-olds) are becoming more concerned while those over 45-years-old are becoming less concerned.

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform is how Fortune 500 marketers take control of customer experiences delivered through digital advertising. RevJet was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, workflow, and self-optimizing performance competitions.

