RevJet Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, creator of the first enterprise-grade platform to power personalized advertising experiences for Fortune 500 marketers, today announced it has been named a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2018 report. Forrester researched, analyzed and scored the ten most significant industry vendors. Based on an in-depth evaluation with 31 criteria reviewing providers, the report shows how each provider measures up to help B2C marketing professionals make the right choice.

"We're thrilled to be named a leader in the creative advertising experience space – especially after such a short time in market," said Mitchell Weisman, Founder and CEO, RevJet. "Unlike older, narrower point tools that have been in market for over a decade, the RevJet Ad Experience Platform for the first time provides Fortune 500 companies modern enterprise-grade marketing infrastructure they can standardize upon to deliver personalized ad experiences at scale – and we're gaining the traction in the market to prove it."

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: https://www.revjet.com/forrester-wave-q42018?utm_campaign=forrwave_pr

According to the Forrester report RevJet's vision is to "enable better creative experiences independent of the media process," that RevJet "differs in its execution, with a significant focus on making complex tasks simple." The report also notes RevJet's AppXchange stating "RevJet's 'app exchange' model means each customer can create a customized RevJet instance tailored to its needs." Forrester concludes that "data-rich marketers looking for a [SaaS] solution and a partner to grow and innovate with should consider RevJet."

The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2018 report gave RevJet the highest possible score in the following criteria:

Product vision

Cross-channel/format capabilities

Customer makeup by size and by type

Supporting products and services

Ad-building tools

Standard reporting tools and insights

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: https://www.revjet.com/forrester-wave-q42018?utm_campaign=forrwave_pr

About RevJet

The RevJet Ad Experience Platform is the first enterprise-grade SaaS platform that orchestrates meaningful, personalized ad creative experiences at scale. RevJet was purpose-built to power all ad creative use cases including DCO, personalization, audience management, creative performance visualization, experimentation, and self-optimizing performance competitions.



SOURCE RevJet

Related Links

https://www.revjet.com

