RevJet's Spring 2020 Ad Experience Sentiment Report Reveals Most Consumers Feel Companies Should Change Their Ads to Reflect the Realities Of COVID-19

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RevJet, the only unified platform that simplifies digital ad experience management for Fortune 500 marketers and their agencies, today announced the results of their latest Ad Experience Sentiment Report revealing the sentiment and behavior of online consumers on digital advertising and online shopping. Of note: 79% feel companies should change their advertising messages to reflect the realities of COVID-19, while 90% are concerned about privacy.

In other findings, over 37% of consumers say ads they see are rarely relevant or not relevant at all, while almost half feel positive towards or "like" a company when they see an ad that is relevant to their interests or situation.

"Online shopping is now a necessity for consumers worldwide - and it's important to understand their sentiment and behavior to best meet their needs," said Darren Waddell, RevJet EVP of Sales and Marketing. "This quarter's RevJet Ad Experience Sentiment Report emphasizes the fact that consumers still don't appreciate repetitive, irrelevant ads, while showing an increase in desire for relevant ads that showcase price, availability, shipping time and even empathy."

Key insights include:

79% feel companies should change their advertising messages to reflect the realities of COVID-19

60% have noticed a change in online advertising since the COVID-19 pandemic has come to the US

54% have seen advertisements that have been helpful since the COVID-19 pandemic has come to the US

The top attributes consumers feel companies should emphasize in ads during the COVID-19 pandemic are Price (55%) followed by Empathy, Shipping Time, Convenience in buying and Availability (all between 40% - 43%)

90% are concerned about privacy – a 17% increase since RevJet's last survey

57% of respondents dislike companies that display repetitive ads

83% purchase items online with their smartphone

89% find that advertisements they see online are repetitive

If they can't skip a video ad, 33% drop at 10 seconds and 50% drop off a video ad by 20 seconds before giving up and leaving the video they intended to watch

