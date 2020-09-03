RevLifter Selected for Lafayette Plug and Play: Europe's Ultimate Retail Business Accelerator

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RevLifter, the world's leading AI deals personalisation platform, has fended off competition from more than 200 innovative retail tech start-ups to be named in batch 9 of the prestigious Lafayette Plug and Play acceleration programme.

Created in 2016 by Galeries Lafayette Group and Silicon Valley-based start-up accelerator Plug and Play Tech Center, the three-month initiative connects world-class start-ups with retail pioneers in order to support the next wave of innovation for online and offline commerce. Driven by collaboration between the founders and 15 industry leaders, it is regarded as Europe's ultimate retail business accelerator.

UK-based RevLifter is one of 19 trailblazing start-ups that will be able to supercharge their development by working closely with decision-makers at some of the world's biggest retail and e-commerce brands. The programme closes on December 3, 2020, when each participant will pitch in front of an audience of high-level European investors and directors as part of LPnP's Winter Expo Day.

"We are delighted to announce our inclusion in Lafayette Plug and Play," commented Simon Bird, CEO and Co-Founder of RevLifter. "This incredible opportunity signals a bright future for our platform as well as for data-led personalisation, a model which is primed to achieve positive outcomes for retailers and customers around the world."

Global brands including Walmart, Harvey Nichols, Shop Direct, EE, THG and HP rely on RevLifter's AI-powered solutions to answer challenges around driving new customers, raising order values, tackling cart abandonment, and more. Its platform collects real-time data from on-site behaviour and live baskets to inform the delivery of personalised incentives that meet both the retailer's and customer's unique requirements.

Despite only being founded in 2017, RevLifter has launched in seven global markets and raised £3 million in funding from investors including Coutts Bank. The company is also one of the most lauded in the e-commerce and digital marketing arenas having claimed 13 industry awards since 2018.

About RevLifter

RevLifter is the leader in AI deals personalisation. Its innovative platform helps over 100 brands across a number of industries to capture more customers and sales through personalised offers. Headquartered in London, RevLifter uses data-led solutions - including bespoke deal pages and intelligent on-site messaging tools - to influence more than 18 million shopping baskets daily.

CONTACT:

Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: http://www.revlifter.com

+44 (0)203 432 2313

SOURCE RevLifter