RevLocal President to Speak at Yext ONWARD18 Conference

GRANVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RevLocal is pleased to announce that our company President, Aaron Boggs, will moderate a panel at Yext's ONWARD18 conference on October 24, 2018.

The conference's theme is "Knowledge Is Power." ONWARD18 promises to give its more than 1,200 attendees the knowledge that will help them grow their businesses and careers.



Aaron Boggs has been selected to take part in a panel discussing the topic of "How to Achieve World-Class Growth in a Demanding Digital Landscape." This panel will dive into how businesses can find success in a time when the digital world evolves rapidly and consumers are in control.



Audience members will be given the chance to ask panelists questions about how to influence the market, find new customers and grow their businesses using the digital world.



"Mobile usage and marketing technologies have drastically changed the way businesses operate, forcing marketers to put the customer first and utilize data in order to have a fighting chance today. The goals are the same for businesses large and small: bring more people into my locations. The things that have changed are the tools we use as well as the ways we drive customer interaction and sales," Boggs said.



As President of RevLocal, Aaron Boggs focuses on culture building and empowering employees to learn and grow. He works closely with internal teams and external stakeholders to continue positioning RevLocal as the leader in digital marketing.



At ONWARD18, Boggs will be part of an all-star lineup including Neil deGrasse Tyson and David Blaine, as well as speakers from Google, L'Oreal, TripAdvisor, Microsoft and more who will present in New York City from October 23-25, 2018.



About RevLocal

RevLocal is a digital marketing agency that specializes in local search marketing, reputation management, paid advertising and social media for local businesses and franchises of all types and sizes.



As the leader in digital marketing, RevLocal makes digital marketing efficient, effective and affordable for all. RevLocal is a Premier Google Partner and was named one of the top 50 best places to work by Inc. Magazine. For more information on the company, visit www.RevLocal.com.

