Revlon Appoints Jessica Jung As Global Brand Ambassador

"Revlon has always represented the epitome of glamour for me. As a young girl growing up in San Francisco, I couldn't help but be dazzled by the bold imagery of iconic women wearing Revlon makeup!" said Jessica Jung, "To now be part of these legendary Revlon ambassadors is a thrill and an honor."

"We were drawn to Jessica because she is a force of nature, channeling her positive energy and entrepreneurial mindset into achieving her goals and breaking boundaries all along the way. She loves to experiment with beauty and has an unapologetic spirit that helps her transcend convention, perfectly capturing our Live Boldly ethos. We're thrilled to have her as part of the Revlon family," added Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President.

Born in San Francisco to Korean parents, Jung, or popularly known as Jessica, to her millions of global fans, moved to Korea at age 11 to pursue her dream as a performer. She was discovered at South Korean shopping mall with her sister, rose to K-Pop stardom as a member of a popular girl group and went on to become an accomplished actress, singer, author and fashion designer with her own line, Blanc & Eclare. She speaks English, Korean and Chinese and has become an international superstar by forging her own path and pursuing her passions through a wide range of creative endeavors.

Jung is the newest addition to the cohort of bold women representing Revlon, including actress Gal Gadot, actress and recording artist Sofia Carson, model and activist Ashley Graham, model Adwoa Aboah, and model Eniola Abioro.

She will begin appearing on behalf of Revlon across all media platforms in Spring 2020.

About Revlon:

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

