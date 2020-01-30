Revlon First Global Brand To Bring EWG Verified™ Clean Cosmetic To Consumers

EWG is a leading national nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make more informed decisions about their health, the environment, and the products they buy through research, education, and advocacy. With over nine million annual visits, their popular Skin Deep® online database is an important tool for consumers to make healthier purchasing choices for themselves and their families.

The PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer was specifically formulated to meet the widest consumer need, delivering powerful skincare ingredients to help improve makeup wear and appearance of skin instantly and over time. In addition, this formula was custom tailored to meet the EWG VERIFIED mark requirements. Obtaining a "green" Skin Deep score indicating that the ingredients are lowest hazard and supported by robust scientific data, adherence to ingredient restrictions set by U.S. and global regulatory bodies, and full transparency of ingredients are among the robust criteria for the mark.

"Revlon is proud to launch the first EWG VERIFIED cosmetic available globally to consumers in mass retail stores," said Revlon President and CEO Debra G. Perelman. "More than just buying differently, consumers want added assurances about the products they buy and their ingredients. Building on our longstanding partnership with EWG and commitment to health, Revlon understands the changing needs of consumers and is leading the way in bringing clean and transparent beauty to consumers at an accessible price point."

"This is an important milestone for EWG, Revlon and the beauty industry as a whole," said Ken Cook, EWG president and co-founder. "EWG and Revlon have a long history working together to advance responsible cosmetics reform in Congress. This partnership was enhanced over one year ago when we started this conversation about making clean beauty products widely available. We are grateful for Revlon's commitment to consumer health and transparency."

Featuring a complex infused with a Vitamin B5 and Hyaluronic Acid complex, the EWG VERIFIED Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer is ideal for skin with uneven texture, discoloration and fine lines. Upon application, the creamy, hydrating primer instantly improves the look of a dull complexion and leaves it feeling soft, smooth and firmer for a perfected finish. It can be used alone or as part of a daily makeup routine.

The EWG VERIFIED™ Revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer is one of three in a collection of multi-benefit primers with antioxidant and hydrating ingredients in breathable textures to address specific skin concerns. Offering immediate and over time benefits, the three curated, skincare-inspired formulas instantly adapt to skin needs to create a pristine canvas for flawless makeup application and wear. Over time, each improves the appearance of skin with active ingredients at functional levels to deliver real benefits.

Revlon EWG VERIFIED™ PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer will be sold at drug/mass retailers nationwide and Revlon.com in January 2020 at a suggested retail price of $13.99.

ABOUT REVLON |

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL WORKING GROUP |

The Environmental Working Group is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. Through research, advocacy and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action.

