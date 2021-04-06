Revlon Introduces New Fragrances Featuring Global Brand Ambassadors Megan Thee Stallion and Sofia Carson

"One Heart embraces you with LOVE, a love that we all long for, now more than ever," said Revlon Global Brand Ambassador, Sofia Carson. "Every time I wear this fragrance, its beautiful florals and musks comfort me with an undeniable feeling of tenderness and hope."

Revlon Reign On, featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Get ready to REIGN ON. This fragrance is for the young woman who is strong, independent, idealistic, and ready to take charge. Take on the world with its clean, self-assured energy. Confident and engaging, Reign On is invigoratingly floral and fruity, with top notes of Lemon Confit and Drenched Bamboo Leaves; middle notes of Bright Jasmine Petals, Waterlily and Butterfly Flower; and base notes of Sheer Musks, Blonde Woods and Salty Moss. The raw and bold scent of Reign On gives you the courage and self-belief to take on the world, with a clean, appealing atmosphere of rain-kissed petals. Charge yourself up with its aura of assured energy and get ready to Reign On.

1 oz. / 30ml Eau de Toilette Spray $25.00

8 oz. / 256ml Fine Fragrance Mist $ 9.99

Revlon One Heart, featuring Sofia Carson

We have ONE HEART. This fragrance is for the young woman who is strong, independent and idealistic, while not being afraid to show her caring side. Wrap yourself in the warm embrace of Revlon One Heart. Warm and comforting, One Heart is indulgently floral and woody, with top notes of Bergamot, Pink Pepper and Pear Blossom; middle notes of Lily of the Valley, Peony, Heliotrope; and base notes of Orris, Sandalwood and Milky Musks. The musky, warm scent of the One Heart fragrance feels like wrapping yourself in a gorgeously soft blanket. Envelop yourself in its floral embrace and don't be afraid to show your tender side.

1 oz. / 30ml Eau de Toilette Spray $25.00

8 oz. / 256ml Fine Fragrance Mist $ 9.99

The Bottle

The name and bright color shine through the geometric, transparent glass bottle design reflecting attitude of the wearer.

The and Reign On and One Heart fragrances are available on Amazon.com and in select CVS stores.

The and Reign On and One Heart fragrances are available on Amazon.com and in select CVS stores.

About Megan Thee Stallion

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a multiple GRAMMY winner, record-breaker, philanthropist, and ever-evolving cultural icon. From the release of her critically acclaimed and Gold certified debut album, Good News, to earning two global record breaking #1 hits with the "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé, and "WAP" with Cardi B, this last year has proved Megan unstoppable. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements with three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist and five BET Awards. Megan was also honored as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. In October 2020, following a powerful and politically charged performance on Saturday Night Live that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, Megan published her monumental "Why I Speak Up For Black Women" op-ed and accompanying visual with The New York Times.

About Sofia Carson

No matter what Sofia Carson does, she writes her own story. She has carved out a singular path in music, film, television, and philanthropy. As an award-nominated singer and songwriter, she's garnered nearly 1 billion streams and 2 billion-plus views, reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200, and launched a dynamic catalog, including two gold-selling albums and four gold-selling singles thus far. As an actress, she has starred in NETFLIX's Feel The Beat, Michael Bay's Songbird, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and the upcoming Purple Hearts. As a philanthropist, she stands out as UNICEF's newest US Ambassador, the first global ambassador of the Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation and a member of the first-ever Ambassadors Council for The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Sofia is an honorary board member of WE DO IT TOGETHER, a nonprofit production company created to produce films, tv and new media content dedicated to the empowerment of women. As a style icon, Sofia is Global Brand Ambassador for beauty leader REVLON and has launched her own makeup collection. A Teen Vogue cover story by Priyanka Chopra Jonas summed her up best, "Sofia Carson has the grace of a pro." In 2021, she continues to define herself with the fiery and fierce new single "Fool's Gold" produced by Stargate [Rihanna, Beyoncé] and Jeff Jones, a story that hints at more to come from Sofia in 2021.

About Revlon

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, Nutri Color Crème, Young Color Excel, Be Fabulous, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

