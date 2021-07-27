Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection To Launch Exclusively on StockX At 12:00 PM EST July 28, 2021

Limited to just 450 sets, access to the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection will go live Wednesday, July 28 at 12:00PM EST at https://stockx.com/lp/revlon-megan-thee-stallion-dropx/, while supplies last. This collectible, hyper-limited edition 4-piece set is award-winning music superstar and Revlon Brand Ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion's first collection with Revlon. With this drop, Revlon also becomes the first makeup brand to launch a collection on StockX, leveraging the platform's DropX model to bring its high-performance formulas to a diverse new audience.

"We knew immediately that StockX was the ideal platform to launch this one-of-a-kind collection with Megan Thee Stallion," said Chandra Coleman Harris, GM of Revlon. "Given the palpable excitement around Megan, we wanted an unexpected launch model to match it. StockX is at the center of culture so the synergies between our brand DNA, her fans, and StockX's dynamic marketplace aligned perfectly."

"Much like StockX, Revlon has a rich history of innovation, which is particularly remarkable for a company nearing its centennial," said Deena Bahri, CMO at StockX. "Launched in close collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion -- a trailblazer in her own right -- this DropX once again reinforces our commitment to unlocking access to of-the-moment products across a wide range of categories, and to amplifying brands and creators that share in our mandate to offer our customers equal opportunity to self-expression."

Starting at $40, the Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection features an all-new face and eye palette with Megan's 10 hand-picked sunset shades that glide on and blend flawlessly. Megan's original Hot Girl artwork on the packaging is inspired by her love of anime and her signature Savage style. The Hot Girl embossed makeup bag in a choice of hot coral or orange also contains high drama faux lashes and ultra-shiny Super Lustrous The Gloss, renamed THEE GLOSS, for this collection.

Revlon's partnership with StockX is just the latest addition to the brand's history of firsts. Revlon's legacy includes creating the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Cherries In The Snow; signing the first beauty brand ambassador in the 1970s; being the first American beauty brand to introduce a woman of color, Naomi Sims, as a brand ambassador and feature her in national advertising campaigns; and being the first global beauty brand to put an EWG VERIFIED™ cosmetic product on the market for mass retailers.

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high-quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best. With a long-standing commitment to women's progress, health and well-being, the brand has history of raising funds and awareness for women's issues through signature programs like the Revlon Run Walk and The Revlon Million Dollar Challenge.

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, electronics, accessories, and collectibles. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach brings unparalleled access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on fair market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from artists including KAWS and Takashi Murakami; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers, Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Founded in 2016, the company employs more than 1,000 people in 14 offices and authentication centers around the world and facilitates sales in more than 200 countries and territories. Learn more at www.stockx.com .

