NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the global leader in high-quality performance sunglasses, announces today a new partnership with Italian World Cup alpine ski racer, Marta Bassino. The Italy native will represent Revo as her official sunglass sponsor as she prepares for the upcoming Alpine Ski World Cup.

Revo Welcomes Italian Alpine Skier Marta Bassino as Official Sunglass Sponsor Ahead of the Alpine Ski World Cup

Making her World Cup debut in March 2014 at age 18, Marta Bassino quickly made her way to the top with five World Cup wins, one Giant Slalom World Cup, one World title, and twenty-one podiums in the World Cup. Bassino continues to make a name for herself throughout Europe and will be competing in the Alpine Skiing Women's World Cup kicking off this month.

"As a passionate skier who especially loves the Dolomites, it's an honor to be partnering with such a talented and eclectic skier hailing from Italy," said Revo CEO, Cliff Robinson. "We're excited about the opportunity to connect with an athlete that brings energy and dedication to the slopes, and to provide a lens for maximum protection and performance on those high altitudes."

"Revo is a popular sunglasses choice among skiers because they provide the critical combination of clarity and protection and offer great optics on and off the slopes," said Marta Bassino, who is best known for her legendary mastery of the formidable giant slalom courses. "Revo's state-of-the-art lens technology provides maximum visibility in every condition we face as well as a great view off the course and for après ski after a race. I am proud to have them as a sponsor."

Alpine skiing enthusiasts can check out the latest eyewear styles from Revo and shop the latest sunglasses specifically curated for Alpinists.

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

