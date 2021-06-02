REVOLT Announces the Return of The Crew League for Season 2 Premiering on Friday June 4th

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multi-media platform, announced the star-studded lineup of heavy hitters, on both the stage and basketball court, to join the second season of The Crew League.

Kicking off on Friday June 4th 2021, the Season 2 premiere will feature the biggest names in music such as Chris Brown, G-Eazy, Tyga, Jason Derulo, Rowdy Rebel, Pardison Fontaine, King Combs, DDG along with surprise special appearances from Drake, Bobby Smurda, BIA, Justin Combs, and more. This line up will compete in a sports showdown for bragging rights and a grand prize of $200,000, with half of the proceeds going to charity. With the talent on and off the court, Season 2 of The Crew League is going to ensure a never-before-seen level of competition.

"REVOLT continues to be a platform that empowers artists by giving them equal opportunity to showcase their talent on and off camera," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "After a successful Season 1 blurring the lines between music and basketball, we're excited to continue the momentum with a fresh, new crew of your favorite celebrities going head-to-head."

The newly added roster to the unscripted basketball series features Chris Brown as both a player and an Executive Producer alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs. Brown and his team "OHB" will face off against Rowdy Rebel's "Shhh Gang" and "The Tycoons" led by G-Eazy, plus more. Comedian Druski will return as a host alongside Jack Harlow and many other surprise guest hosts who will be providing commentary throughout the season.

The Crew League Season 2 is a follow up to its premiere season, which aired on REVOLT in February and featured rap stars such as Swae Lee, The Kid Laroi, G Herbo, DDG, Russ, 24KGoldn and more. Season 1 was eventful, entertaining and highlighted Swae Lee's "Firefighters" squad championship-winning campaign as well as multiple heated trash-talking confrontations between the squads.

"We created The Crew League to shift cultural norms and open up the Hip Hop and sports worlds in an exciting way," said Elie Maroun, Founder & Executive Producer of The Crew League. "Our roster of talent epitomizes the world in which sports and culture collide, and we're so stoked to welcome this group to bring back Season 2 on REVOLT."

REVOLT will premiere new episodes of The Crew League on their YouTube Fridays starting June 4th. The program will also air weekly on the REVOLT linear TV channel Mondays at 10:00 PM ET, starting Monday June 7th.

For more information on REVOLT and The Crew League, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

SOURCE REVOLT

Related Links

https://www.revolt.tv

