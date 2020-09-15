REVOLT Summit x AT&T Announce 2020 Programming Designed To Empower And Inspire Next Generation Of Black Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T is back and going entirely virtual and free of cost for a 3-day summit from October 23-25. Leading up to the flagship event, starting September 15, REVOLT and AT&T will premiere a digital content series ROAD TO SUMMIT - THE WORLD IS YOURS, co-produced by Teyana Taylor & the Aunties.

In response to the pandemic, the virtual event and content series will continue the REVOLT Summit x AT&T tradition of creating viral, cultural moments with the young, Black, and vocal audience at the center of history-making events, instilling the idea that "the world is yours."

The ROAD TO SUMMIT - THE WORLD IS YOURS is an original series that highlights emerging artists, entrepreneurs and creators sharing the trials and triumphs of chasing success. Offerings will include five (5) digital episodes on important narratives surrounding Hip Hop and the current cultural climate. ROAD TO SUMMIT episodes will be available to stream at no cost on the REVOLT Summit app and will be released weekly, leading to the 3-day summit in October. This accompanies the return of one-on-one mentoring with AT&T's Office Hours sessions and all new Executive Chats, virtual group conversations with leading industry executives, including Ghazi Shami, CEO and Founder of EMPIRE.

"The goal of the REVOLT SUMMIT is to empower and inspire the next generation of leaders," said REVOLT Chairman Sean Combs. "Last year, we had huge success in Atlanta and Los Angeles, and this year we are opening up the REVOLT SUMMIT to the world. This is a pivotal moment in history and we are bringing together the best minds in entertainment, political activism and business to share their experiences, educate and motivate our community."

"As we face a critical moment in our history, it's more important than ever that we create an experience anchored in empowering the next generation of cultural leaders and elevating the Black community globally," said Detavio Samuels, REVOLT Media & TV COO.

"AT&T is thrilled to be back with REVOLT this year for the first-ever virtual Summit. We recognize the value of Black-owned businesses and continue to put resources towards initiatives that focus on fostering economic growth and innovations within the communities we serve," said Corey Anthony, Chief Diversity Officer, AT&T. "Now more than ever before, it's imperative for communities of color to bring our voices together and lead our future generations to success."

Empowering and Energetic Programming

Designed to bring the uplifting spirit and energy of past REVOLT Summits to life in a virtual format, each Summit day, along with in-app content, will provide valuable engagement and connectivity for attendees through the following:

Notable Hosts, Culture Curators, Masterclasses and Interactive Workshops: Culturally relevant and renowned talent will introduce upcoming segments, participate in one-on-one conversations, and provide hands-on group demos with a focus on sharing tactics & tips.

Culturally relevant and renowned talent will introduce upcoming segments, participate in one-on-one conversations, and provide hands-on group demos with a focus on sharing tactics & tips. AT&T Office Hours: Launching today, the Summit will provide direct access to some of the most successful and inspiring leaders of our time with AT&T Office Hours. This offering is back by popular demand and will offer 10-minute one-on-one mentoring sessions that Summit attendees can sign up for at no cost with top leaders of today. Interested attendees can register via the REVOLT Summit app.

Launching today, the Summit will provide direct access to some of the most successful and inspiring leaders of our time with AT&T Office Hours. This offering is back by popular demand and will offer 10-minute one-on-one mentoring sessions that Summit attendees can sign up for at no cost with top leaders of today. Interested attendees can register via the REVOLT Summit app. Be Heard: Virtual music competition hosted by a panel of notable celebrity and industry judges, to be announced. Coming soon, interested participants can submit a 3-minute audition video . Selected finalists will compete in front of a virtual panel of judges and live virtual audience during the October summit .

For more information on the REVOLT Summit x AT&T click here . Join and follow the social conversation on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook and via #REVOLTSummitxATT and #DreamInBlack.

ABOUT REVOLT MEDIA & TV

REVOLT is unapologetically Hip Hop, leading and living Hip Hop culture. REVOLT is the voice of the culture across platforms, engaging Millennial and Gen Z audiences, on REVOLT.tv, across social, TV and live events, through original and live content. Attracting over 50 million young people, REVOLT is accessible 24/7 on digital, TV and on demand. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT launched in broadcast in October 2013 and is available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS, CenturyLink, Altice/Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comporium and Cincinnati Bell, Atlantic Broadband, Hotwire, as well as OTT platforms DIRECTV Now, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo TV. REVOLT is also available internationally in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Barbados, Nevis, Anguilla, Monserrat, Bermuda, Aruba, St. Maarten's, Trinidad and the U.S.V.I. Check local listings at https://revolt.tv/listings .

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet ® just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q2 2020.

Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

SOURCE REVOLT

Related Links

https://www.revoltsummit.com

