Revolut adopts Elliptic's crypto compliance software and broadens its cryptocurrency offering

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolut, the fast growing fintech with more than 15 million customers, has announced today that they have integrated with Elliptic, the global leader in cryptoasset risk management and blockchain analytics.

This partnership lets Revolut broaden its cryptocurrency offering. Revolut Metal customers in the UK are now able to withdraw cryptocurrency and their transactions are recorded on the blockchain, for the first time. They have been able to hold crypto-assets since 2018 and this launch means Revolut's customers are able to spend their cryptocurrency, send it to personal wallets, or transfer it to other services such as exchanges.

Revolut will use Elliptic Lens , Navigator and Forensics in the UK to give visibility over risks, and the knowledge to block high-risk crypto-asset transactions.

"Elliptic's reputation as the global leader in cryptoasset risk management made them the clear choice as Revolut's compliance partner in the UK to support us as we continue to grow at pace and enhance our offering", says Ed Cooper, Head of Crypto, on why Revolut chose to work with Elliptic. "Their services provide us with an integrated, automated compliance solution that is tailored to our risk appetite and enables us to meet FCA requirements and other regulatory standards. Elliptics's asset-agnostic scoring capabilities, configurable risk-rules, as well as the extensive selection of cryptocurrencies supported are crucial for Revolut's compliance operations and broadened cryptocurrency offering."

Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic adds "Elliptic's blockchain analytics capability lets Revolut offer a broader range of cryptoasset services more safely. This is a landmark partnership between two companies at the forefront of financial services."

Since launching in 2015 in the UK, Revolut has expanded significantly and is now one of the biggest fintech communities in the world. Many consumers globally are moving to fintech mobile apps or "challenger banks" that enable them to avoid costs and complexities encountered by conventional banks. With the continuous growth of the crypto community, users are turning to Revolut as the 'one-stop-shop' for improving financial wealth, gaining asset control, and seamlessly connecting with people from around the world.

Elliptic is the go-to provider of enterprise-grade crypto compliance solutions for fintechs, crypto exchanges and traditional financial institutions. Elliptic's customers can assess risk on transactions across more than 100 different assets - including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokens. This represents the broadest coverage of any crypto transaction screening solution, with support for over 97% of all cryptoassets by trading volume .

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. A WEF Technology Pioneer , Elliptic is backed by investors including Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, and has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn , Medium , and Twitter .

About Revolut

We are building the world's first truly global financial superapp. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, our 15 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 100 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.

www.revolut.com

