Revolution Capital acquires Grand Financial Management Inc.

Acquisition broadens access to capital in Canadian factoring industry at a critical time

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Capital, the leading provider of factoring and cash-flow financing in Canada and the United States, has acquired Grand Financial Management Inc (GFM), specialists in providing factoring facilities for the Canadian transportation and staffing industries.

The acquisition extends the availability of Revolution Capital's transportation factoring and staffing factoring services to an even greater share of the Canadian market and leverages GFM's highly respected sales team to provide GFM clients with flexible access to a greater amount of funding than previously available in the Canadian transportation factoring space. The move also provides greater adaptability across a rapidly changing environment by providing Canadian transportation companies of varying sizes with a more scalable solution to cash-flow bottlenecks.

"We couldn't be happier about the benefits this will extend to our current clients, and of course, our new ones," said Michael Rakhnayev, CFO of GFM.

Rakhnayev will also serve as Revolution's new Director of Sales & Marketing. "We are confident that under his leadership, the fastest growing factoring company in Canada will be able to retain that title," said Loren Shifrin, CEO of Revolution Capital.

This marks one of several recent acquisitions by Revolution Capital in the last six months and solidifies its position as a leader in the factoring industry. Growth by acquisition is very much an integral part of Revolution's growth model and the acquisition of GFM is a strong addition to the company's portfolio.

ABOUT REVOLUTION CAPITAL

Revolution Capital is a factoring company with headquarters in Woodbridge, ON and a leader in both the Canadian & U.S. factoring industries. They are providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable lending which provides clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information, visit https://revinc.com/.

ABOUT GRAND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC.

Grand Financial Management is one of the largest financing and factoring businesses for small- to-medium-sized companies in Canada & the U.S.A. They started out in 2002 as a family business assisting trucking companies with their cash flow requirements. Since then, they've expanded rapidly as a trusted factor company, working with clients across the transportation, aerospace, manufacturing, and wholesale sectors and specializing in tailored lending solutions to support client's financial management and growth.

SOURCE Revolution Capital