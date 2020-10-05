PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Dating at PGA Commons shares love during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Revolution Dating will donate $50 to Susan G. Komen Florida for every new client who joins the matchmaking service during the month of October. Singles ages 20 to 80 can make a connection with someone special, and help to connect breast cancer patients with needed care. New members of Revolution Dating will also receive a pink face mask displaying the breast cancer ribbon icon to show their support. Each new member at Revolution Dating gets a bio to highlight their personal attributes, a photo shoot, and introductions to fellow singles for a one-year period.

Call (561) 630-XOXO (9696) and mention the PGA Commons Special now.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Revolution Dating wants to help Susan G. Komen Florida to invest in breast cancer research and is giving to this charity when PGA Commons attendees sign up with Revolution Dating Matchmaking Service. Revolution Dating wants to defeat breast cancer once and for all and also wants to help people find the love of their lives.

With 29 years of experience in the matchmaking business, Kelly Leary with Revolution Dating has seen more than ever before that online daters have become intolerably disenchanted with the risky game of Internet dating sites. At Revolution Dating, they meet everyone face to face, separating the good from the bad. The Revolution Dating team is not just setting up dates. They are changing lives.

Revolution Dating suggests saying NO to the bar scene and online dating. Hire THE Matchmaker and Finish 2020 Strong. Revolution Dating members are prescreened and confidential. Call 561-630-9696.

Kelly Leary, Founder of Revolution Dating has a Master's degree in psychology and 29 successful years in the dating industry. A top matchmaker, now known as THE Florida Matchmaker, she has been profiled by ABC News, The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beacher Magazine, The South Florida Business Journal, and numerous other media outlets.

Please call Revolution Dating's hotlines which are open seven days a week at 561-630-XOXO (9696) in the Palm Beaches and South Florida area or 772-932-HERE (4373) on the Treasure Coast. You may also visit Revolution Dating's website at www.revolutiondating.com. Revolution Dating office is located at 5090 PGA Boulevard #208, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. All inquiries are confidential. All applicants must be prescreened in person at our private practice to be eligible.

